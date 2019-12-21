Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Robonauts

2. Puzzle Book

3. Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition

4. One Strike

5. Wreckin’ Ball Adventure

6. Koloro

7. Pokemon Sword

8. Super Mario Odyssey

9. Gris

10. Pokemon Shield

11. Octopath Traveler

12. Untitled Goose Game

13. Minecraft

14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

15. Stardew Valley

16. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

17. Celeste

18. Cuphead

19. Luigi’s Mansion 3

20. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection

21. Cadence of Hyrule

22. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

23. Crypt of the NecroDancer

24. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

25. Bury me, my Love

26. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

27. Katana Zero

28. Thief simulator

29. Star Ocean: First Departure R

30. Mana Spark

Download-Only Games

1. Robonauts

2. Puzzle Book

3. Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition

4. One Strike

5. Wreckin’ Ball Adventure

6. Koloro

7. Gris

8. Untitled Goose Game

9. Stardew Valley

10. Celeste

11. Cuphead

12. Cadence of Hyrule

13. Crypt of the NecroDancer

14. Bury me, my Love

15. Katana Zero

16. Thief Simulator

17. Star Ocean: First Departure R

18. Mana Spark

19. Timberman VS

20. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

21. Mecho Tales

22. Not Not: A Brain Buster

23. Akane

24. Hollow Knight

25. Ashen

26. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

27. Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

28. Five Nights at Freddy’s

29. Sayonara Wild Hearts

30. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition