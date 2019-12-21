Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Robonauts
2. Puzzle Book
3. Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition
4. One Strike
5. Wreckin’ Ball Adventure
6. Koloro
7. Pokemon Sword
8. Super Mario Odyssey
9. Gris
10. Pokemon Shield
11. Octopath Traveler
12. Untitled Goose Game
13. Minecraft
14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
15. Stardew Valley
16. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
17. Celeste
18. Cuphead
19. Luigi’s Mansion 3
20. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
21. Cadence of Hyrule
22. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
23. Crypt of the NecroDancer
24. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
25. Bury me, my Love
26. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
27. Katana Zero
28. Thief simulator
29. Star Ocean: First Departure R
30. Mana Spark
Download-Only Games
1. Robonauts
2. Puzzle Book
3. Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition
4. One Strike
5. Wreckin’ Ball Adventure
6. Koloro
7. Gris
8. Untitled Goose Game
9. Stardew Valley
10. Celeste
11. Cuphead
12. Cadence of Hyrule
13. Crypt of the NecroDancer
14. Bury me, my Love
15. Katana Zero
16. Thief Simulator
17. Star Ocean: First Departure R
18. Mana Spark
19. Timberman VS
20. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
21. Mecho Tales
22. Not Not: A Brain Buster
23. Akane
24. Hollow Knight
25. Ashen
26. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
27. Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
28. Five Nights at Freddy’s
29. Sayonara Wild Hearts
30. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition