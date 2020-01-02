Nintendo lance les promotions du nouvel an sur l’eShop Switch

Nintendo célèbre le début de l’année 2020 avec une nouvelle série de promotions sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe. Un certain nombre de jeux de premier plan ont bénéficié de réductions allant jusqu’à 40 %, notamment Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Dragon Quest XI S et Octopath Traveler.

Title Discount Sale Start Date Sale End Date
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

 

 33% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Yoshi’s Crafted World

 

 33% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Super Mario Party

 

 33% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Mario Tennis Aces

 

 33% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Splatoon 2

 

 33% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Fitness Boxing

 

 30% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Dragon Quest XI S – Echoes of an Elusive Age

 

 33% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
OCTOPATH TRAVELER

 

 40% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Overwatch: Legendary Edition

 

 30% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time

 

  1. Man Uto

    bah voila, je vais pouvoir me mettre a overwatch et tester yoshi

