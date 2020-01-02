Nintendo lance les promotions du nouvel an sur l’eShop Switch

Nintendo célèbre le début de l’année 2020 avec une nouvelle série de promotions sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe. Un certain nombre de jeux de premier plan ont bénéficié de réductions allant jusqu’à 40 %, notamment Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Dragon Quest XI S et Octopath Traveler.
|Title
|Discount
|Sale Start Date
|Sale End Date
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|33% off
|02/01/2020, 15:00 CET
|12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Yoshi’s Crafted World
|33% off
|02/01/2020, 15:00 CET
|12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Super Mario Party
|33% off
|02/01/2020, 15:00 CET
|12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Mario Tennis Aces
|33% off
|02/01/2020, 15:00 CET
|12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Splatoon 2
|33% off
|02/01/2020, 15:00 CET
|12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Fitness Boxing
|30% off
|02/01/2020, 15:00 CET
|12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Dragon Quest XI S – Echoes of an Elusive Age
|33% off
|02/01/2020, 15:00 CET
|12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|OCTOPATH TRAVELER
|40% off
|02/01/2020, 15:00 CET
|12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Overwatch: Legendary Edition
|30% off
|02/01/2020, 15:00 CET
|12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Man Uto
bah voila, je vais pouvoir me mettre a overwatch et tester yoshi