Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
- Les sorties de la semaine :
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (disponible vendredi 17 janvier)
Adventure Pinball Bundle (disponible vendredi 17 janvier)
Anime Studio Story
Arcade Archives Bells & Whistles
Atelier Ayesha DX
Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack
Atelier Escha & Logy DX
Atelier Shallie DX
Curious Cases
Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers
Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep
Graveyard Keeper Collector’s Edition (disponible vendredi 17 janvier)
JumpGunners
Lydia (disponible vendredi 17 janvier)
Maitetsu: Pure Station
Red Bow (disponible vendredi 17 janvier)
Robots Under Attack!
Seek Hearts
Self
So Many Me: Extended Edition (disponible vendredi 17 janvier)
Sorry, James
Spider Solitaire (disponible vendredi 17 janvier)
Squidlit
Stories Untold
Super Crush KO
Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo
The Station
To the Moon
Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition
Witch & Hero 2
Without Escape
- Précommandes Nintendo Switch
Caveman Chuck
Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator
Classic Snake Adventures
Coffee Talk
Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
Ember
Georifters
Hypercharge Unboxed
It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Lumini
Metro 2033 Redux
Metro: Last Light Redux
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 3
Music Racer
SEN: Seven Eight Night
SpeedRunners
SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate
Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge
Démo de la semaine :
- Cat Quest II
- SpeedRunners
- Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Asphalt 9 Legends – High Gear Pack
- Atelier Ryza – Gust Extra BGM Pack
Atelier Ryza – Klaudia’s Story “Atelier Klaudia”
Atelier Ryza – Secret Solitary Island
- Bee Simulator – Voiceover Pack – Polish
- Goonya Fighter – New battle style: “Item Battle: Flippy Floppy Giants!”
Goonya Fighter – New battle style: “Special Move: Fire Them Turds!!”
- Lethal League Blaze – The Master of the Mountain Outfit for Dust & Ashes
- Link-a-Pix Deluxe – Large Puzzles 1
Link-a-Pix Deluxe – Small Puzzles 1
- Lydia – #LydiaDonation
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition – Brawltimore Razors
- Seek Hearts – Damage x2
Seek Hearts – Experience x3
Seek Hearts – No Skill Cost
- Snooker 19 Challenge Pack
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – Doner Pack – Thunderclap
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – Touhou Project Arrangements Pack Vol.2
- Warriors Orochi 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack
- WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom: Royal Country Wear Set
Promotions de la semaine:
|Game Title
|Saving
|Until
|Horizon Chase Turbo (AQUIRIS)
|-50%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|West of Loathing (Asymmetric)
|-40%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|-33%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games)
|-67%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|Super Sportmatchen (DANGEN Entertainment)
|-90%
|Tue 21st Jan
|Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (DANGEN Entertainment)
|-30%
|Tue 21st Jan
|Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati)
|-75%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Super Blood Hockey (Digerati)
|-66%
|Wed 12th Feb
|Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati)
|-75%
|Wed 12th Feb
|Uncanny Valley (Digerati)
|-75%
|Wed 12th Feb
|Black Paradox (Digerati)
|-75%
|Wed 12th Feb
|Glass Masquerade (Digerati)
|-75%
|Wed 12th Feb
|Monster Slayers (Digerati)
|-75%
|Wed 12th Feb
|Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati)
|-75%
|Wed 12th Feb
|Skelly Selest (Digerati)
|-75%
|Wed 12th Feb
|Verlet Swing (Digerati)
|-75%
|Wed 12th Feb
|Reverse Crawl (Digerati)
|-75%
|Wed 12th Feb
|Unexplored (Digerati)
|-75%
|Wed 12th Feb
|Invasion of Alien X – Earth in Crisis (DOUBLE DRIVE)
|-66%
|Sun 9th Feb
|Undead’s Building (DOUBLE DRIVE)
|-33%
|Sun 9th Feb
|GEM CRASH (DOUBLE DRIVE)
|-33%
|Sun 9th Feb
|Aqua TV (EM Studios)
|-50%
|Tue 28th Jan
|oOo: Ascension (EM Studios)
|-30%
|Tue 28th Jan
|Hyperforma (HeroCraft)
|-80%
|Tue 21st Jan
|Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie)
|-32%
|Mon 27th Jan
|Unknown Fate (MARSLIT GAMES)
|-35%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Air Mail (N-Fusion)
|-25%
|Tue 4th Feb
|The Big Journey (Nestor Yavorskyy)
|-50%
|Sat 1st Feb
|PictoQuest (Plug In Digital)
|-20%
|Mon 27th Jan
|Gurgamoth (QuantumAstroGuild)
|-88%
|Tue 28th Jan
|Black the Fall (SandSailorStudio)
|-56%
|Tue 28th Jan
|Kentucky Robo Chicken (Solid9)
|-60%
|Mon 3rd Feb
|Technosphere (Ultimate Games)
|-30%
|Wed 22nd Jan
|Hardway Party (Wastelands)
|-80%
|Sun 2nd Feb
|Find The Balance (Wastelands)
|-80%
|Sun 2nd Feb
|Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials (Wobbly Tooth)
|-30%
|Tue 28th Jan
|ICEY (X.D. Network)
|-30%
|Mon 27th Jan
|Juicy Realm (X.D. Network)
|-20%
|Mon 27th Jan
|Demolish & Build 2018 (Ultimate Games)
|-15%
|Wed 22nd Jan
|Heroki (Picomy)
|-80%
|Thu 30th Jan
|SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption (Another Indie Studio)
|-50%
|Fri 31st Jan
|LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds (Another Indie Studio)
|-40%
|Fri 31st Jan
|Lost Castle (Another Indie Studio)
|-30%
|Fri 31st Jan
|Homo Machina (ARTE Experience)
|-30%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|Type:Rider (ARTE Experience)
|-30%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|Vandals (ARTE Experience)
|-30%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|Vectronom (ARTE Experience)
|-30%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base)
|-50%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain Games)
|-50%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (CollectorVision Games)
|-50%
|Fri 31st Jan
|Lyrica (COSEN)
|-20%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Darkwood (Crunching Koalas)
|-30%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas)
|-50%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|Cinders (Crunching Koalas)
|-60%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas)
|-70%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas)
|-60%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas)
|-60%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas)
|-70%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|Viviette (DYA GAMES)
|-30%
|Thu 13th Feb
|CMS (ECC GAMES)
|-80%
|Wed 12th Feb
|Neko Navy – Daydream Edition (Fruitbat Factory)
|-25%
|Thu 30th Jan
|UNI (Game Museum)
|-80%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames)
|-50%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|Polyroll (HOF Studios)
|-25%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|Gunman Clive HD Collection (Hörberg Productions)
|-50%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Smash Rush (isTom Games)
|-50%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft)
|-75%
|Wed 5th Feb
|DreamBall (JanduSoft)
|-25%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Regions of Ruin (JanduSoft)
|-25%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Neonwall (JanduSoft)
|-75%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft)
|-75%
|Wed 5th Feb
|V.O.I.D. (JanduSoft)
|-75%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Furwind (JanduSoft)
|-30%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Ellen (JanduSoft)
|-40%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft)
|-25%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Guess the Character (JanduSoft)
|-66%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame (Milestone)
|-75%
|Thu 30th Jan
|MotoGP19 (Milestone)
|-50%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 (Microids)
|-60%
|Wed 29th Jan
|Flashback (Microids)
|-60%
|Wed 29th Jan
|Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women (RAINYFROG)
|-50%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Puzzle Wall (RAINYFROG)
|-50%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Summer Sweetheart (Fengyun)
|-20%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia)
|-81%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Urban Trial Playground Deluxe Edition (Tate Multimedia)
|-81%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games)
|-67%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|Tower Climb (11Sheep)
|-85%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Job the Leprechaun (Herrero)
|-60%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Mercury Race (Herrero)
|-60%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Reptilian Rebellion (Herrero)
|-60%
|Thu 30th Jan
|ATV Drift & Tricks (Microids)
|-72%
|Wed 29th Jan
|Fort Boyard (Microids)
|-50%
|Wed 29th Jan
|Syberia 3 (Microids)
|-75%
|Wed 29th Jan
|Syberia (Microids)
|-75%
|Wed 29th Jan
|Syberia 2 (Microids)
|-75%
|Wed 29th Jan
|Toki (Microids)
|-80%
|Wed 29th Jan
|Yesterday Origins (Microids)
|-67%
|Wed 29th Jan
|Monument Builders Rushmore (Microids)
|-72%
|Wed 29th Jan
|Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games)
|-50%
|Thu 23rd Jan
|Woven (Alterego Games)
|-25%
|Mon 20th Jan
|Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games)
|-60%
|Mon 17th Feb
|Klondike Solitaire (Baltoro Games)
|-50%
|Sun 16th Feb
|Seeders Puzzle Reboot (Bigosaur)
|-80%
|Sun 16th Feb
|Watermelon Party (Bigosaur)
|-80%
|Sun 16th Feb
|Quest for the Golden Duck (Bigosaur)
|-80%
|Sun 16th Feb
|Windmill Kings (Bigosaur)
|-70%
|Sun 16th Feb
|Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive (Cool Small Games)
|-50%
|Sun 16th Feb
|Go! Fish Go! (Cool Small Games)
|-30%
|Sat 15th Feb
|Island Maze (Drageus Games)
|-50%
|Sun 16th Feb
|Midnight Evil (Draw Distance)
|-66%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Green Game: TimeSwapper (Draw Distance)
|-66%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Red Game Without a Great Name (Draw Distance)
|-66%
|Thu 13th Feb
|MechaNika (Mango Protocol)
|-50%
|Mon 27th Jan
|Jewel Rotation (Sprakelsoft)
|-80%
|Sun 16th Feb
|Airfield Mania (Sprakelsoft)
|-80%
|Sun 16th Feb
|Croc’s World Run (Sprakelsoft)
|-80%
|Sun 16th Feb
|Pacific Wings (Sprakelsoft)
|-30%
|Sun 16th Feb
|Jewel Fever 2 (Sprakelsoft)
|-30%
|Sun 16th Feb
|Croc’s World (Sprakelsoft)
|-30%
|Sun 16th Feb
|Super Life of Pixel (WhiteMoon Dreams)
|-90%
|Sun 2nd Feb
|ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! (HumaNature Studios)
|-50%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition (Gun Media)
|£22.99
|Permanent
|Operation Pig (Vikalb)
|£2.69
|Permanent
|NAIRI: Tower of Shirin (Hound Picked Games)
|£3.99
|Permanent