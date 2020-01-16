Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

  • Les sorties de la semaine :
    Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (disponible vendredi 17 janvier)
    Adventure Pinball Bundle (disponible vendredi 17 janvier)
    Anime Studio Story
    Arcade Archives Bells & Whistles
    Atelier Ayesha DX
    Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack
    Atelier Escha & Logy DX
    Atelier Shallie DX
    Curious Cases
    Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers
    Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep
    Graveyard Keeper Collector’s Edition (disponible vendredi 17 janvier)
    JumpGunners
    Lydia (disponible vendredi 17 janvier)
    Maitetsu: Pure Station
    Red Bow (disponible vendredi 17 janvier)
    Robots Under Attack!
    Seek Hearts
    Self
    So Many Me: Extended Edition (disponible vendredi 17 janvier)
    Sorry, James
    Spider Solitaire (disponible vendredi 17 janvier)
    Squidlit
    Stories Untold
    Super Crush KO
    Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo
    The Station
    To the Moon
    Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition
    Witch & Hero 2
    Without Escape
  • Précommandes Nintendo Switch
    Caveman Chuck
    Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator
    Classic Snake Adventures
    Coffee Talk
    Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
    Ember
    Georifters
    Hypercharge Unboxed
    It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains
    Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
    Lumini
    Metro 2033 Redux
    Metro: Last Light Redux
    Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 3
    Music Racer
    SEN: Seven Eight Night
    SpeedRunners
    SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition
    Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate
    Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge

Démo de la semaine :

  • Cat Quest II
  • SpeedRunners
  • Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Asphalt 9 Legends – High Gear Pack
  • Atelier Ryza – Gust Extra BGM Pack
    Atelier Ryza – Klaudia’s Story “Atelier Klaudia”
    Atelier Ryza – Secret Solitary Island
  • Bee Simulator – Voiceover Pack – Polish
  • Goonya Fighter – New battle style: “Item Battle: Flippy Floppy Giants!”
    Goonya Fighter – New battle style: “Special Move: Fire Them Turds!!”
  • Lethal League Blaze – The Master of the Mountain Outfit for Dust & Ashes
  • Link-a-Pix Deluxe – Large Puzzles 1
    Link-a-Pix Deluxe – Small Puzzles 1
  • Lydia – #LydiaDonation
  • Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition – Brawltimore Razors
  • Seek Hearts – Damage x2
    Seek Hearts – Experience x3
    Seek Hearts – No Skill Cost
  • Snooker 19 Challenge Pack
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – Doner Pack – Thunderclap
    Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – Touhou Project Arrangements Pack Vol.2
  • Warriors Orochi 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom: Royal Country Wear Set

Promotions de la semaine:

Game Title Saving Until
Horizon Chase Turbo (AQUIRIS) -50% Thu 23rd Jan
West of Loathing (Asymmetric) -40% Wed 5th Feb
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -33% Thu 30th Jan
Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) -67% Thu 23rd Jan
Super Sportmatchen (DANGEN Entertainment) -90% Tue 21st Jan
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (DANGEN Entertainment) -30% Tue 21st Jan
Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) -75% Thu 13th Feb
Super Blood Hockey (Digerati) -66% Wed 12th Feb
Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) -75% Wed 12th Feb
Uncanny Valley (Digerati) -75% Wed 12th Feb
Black Paradox (Digerati) -75% Wed 12th Feb
Glass Masquerade (Digerati) -75% Wed 12th Feb
Monster Slayers (Digerati) -75% Wed 12th Feb
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) -75% Wed 12th Feb
Skelly Selest (Digerati) -75% Wed 12th Feb
Verlet Swing (Digerati) -75% Wed 12th Feb
Reverse Crawl (Digerati) -75% Wed 12th Feb
Unexplored (Digerati) -75% Wed 12th Feb
Invasion of Alien X – Earth in Crisis (DOUBLE DRIVE) -66% Sun 9th Feb
Undead’s Building (DOUBLE DRIVE) -33% Sun 9th Feb
GEM CRASH (DOUBLE DRIVE) -33% Sun 9th Feb
Aqua TV (EM Studios) -50% Tue 28th Jan
oOo: Ascension (EM Studios) -30% Tue 28th Jan
Hyperforma (HeroCraft) -80% Tue 21st Jan
Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie) -32% Mon 27th Jan
Unknown Fate (MARSLIT GAMES) -35% Thu 13th Feb
Air Mail (N-Fusion) -25% Tue 4th Feb
The Big Journey (Nestor Yavorskyy) -50% Sat 1st Feb
PictoQuest (Plug In Digital) -20% Mon 27th Jan
Gurgamoth (QuantumAstroGuild) -88% Tue 28th Jan
Black the Fall (SandSailorStudio) -56% Tue 28th Jan
Kentucky Robo Chicken (Solid9) -60% Mon 3rd Feb
Technosphere (Ultimate Games) -30% Wed 22nd Jan
Hardway Party (Wastelands) -80% Sun 2nd Feb
Find The Balance (Wastelands) -80% Sun 2nd Feb
Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials (Wobbly Tooth) -30% Tue 28th Jan
ICEY (X.D. Network) -30% Mon 27th Jan
Juicy Realm (X.D. Network) -20% Mon 27th Jan
Demolish & Build 2018 (Ultimate Games) -15% Wed 22nd Jan
Heroki (Picomy) -80% Thu 30th Jan
SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption (Another Indie Studio) -50% Fri 31st Jan
LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds (Another Indie Studio) -40% Fri 31st Jan
Lost Castle (Another Indie Studio) -30% Fri 31st Jan
Homo Machina (ARTE Experience) -30% Thu 23rd Jan
Type:Rider (ARTE Experience) -30% Thu 23rd Jan
Vandals (ARTE Experience) -30% Thu 23rd Jan
Vectronom (ARTE Experience) -30% Thu 23rd Jan
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base) -50% Thu 23rd Jan
The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain Games) -50% Thu 23rd Jan
Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (CollectorVision Games) -50% Fri 31st Jan
Lyrica (COSEN) -20% Thu 30th Jan
Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) -30% Thu 23rd Jan
Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) -50% Thu 23rd Jan
Cinders (Crunching Koalas) -60% Thu 23rd Jan
BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) -70% Thu 23rd Jan
My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) -60% Thu 23rd Jan
Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) -60% Thu 23rd Jan
Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) -70% Thu 23rd Jan
Viviette (DYA GAMES) -30% Thu 13th Feb
CMS (ECC GAMES) -80% Wed 12th Feb
Neko Navy – Daydream Edition (Fruitbat Factory) -25% Thu 30th Jan
UNI (Game Museum) -80% Thu 30th Jan
Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) -50% Thu 23rd Jan
Polyroll (HOF Studios) -25% Thu 23rd Jan
Gunman Clive HD Collection (Hörberg Productions) -50% Thu 30th Jan
Smash Rush (isTom Games) -50% Thu 13th Feb
Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft) -75% Wed 5th Feb
DreamBall (JanduSoft) -25% Wed 5th Feb
Regions of Ruin (JanduSoft) -25% Wed 5th Feb
Neonwall (JanduSoft) -75% Wed 5th Feb
Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft) -75% Wed 5th Feb
V.O.I.D. (JanduSoft) -75% Wed 5th Feb
Furwind (JanduSoft) -30% Wed 5th Feb
Ellen (JanduSoft) -40% Wed 5th Feb
Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft) -25% Wed 5th Feb
Guess the Character (JanduSoft) -66% Wed 5th Feb
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame (Milestone) -75% Thu 30th Jan
MotoGP19 (Milestone) -50% Thu 30th Jan
Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 (Microids) -60% Wed 29th Jan
Flashback (Microids) -60% Wed 29th Jan
Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women (RAINYFROG) -50% Thu 30th Jan
Puzzle Wall (RAINYFROG) -50% Thu 30th Jan
Summer Sweetheart (Fengyun) -20% Thu 30th Jan
Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia) -81% Thu 30th Jan
Urban Trial Playground Deluxe Edition (Tate Multimedia) -81% Thu 30th Jan
Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) -67% Thu 23rd Jan
Tower Climb (11Sheep) -85% Thu 30th Jan
Job the Leprechaun (Herrero) -60% Thu 30th Jan
Mercury Race (Herrero) -60% Thu 30th Jan
Reptilian Rebellion (Herrero) -60% Thu 30th Jan
ATV Drift & Tricks (Microids) -72% Wed 29th Jan
Fort Boyard (Microids) -50% Wed 29th Jan
Syberia 3 (Microids) -75% Wed 29th Jan
Syberia (Microids) -75% Wed 29th Jan
Syberia 2 (Microids) -75% Wed 29th Jan
Toki (Microids) -80% Wed 29th Jan
Yesterday Origins (Microids) -67% Wed 29th Jan
Monument Builders Rushmore (Microids) -72% Wed 29th Jan
Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games) -50% Thu 23rd Jan
Woven (Alterego Games) -25% Mon 20th Jan
Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) -60% Mon 17th Feb
Klondike Solitaire (Baltoro Games) -50% Sun 16th Feb
Seeders Puzzle Reboot (Bigosaur) -80% Sun 16th Feb
Watermelon Party (Bigosaur) -80% Sun 16th Feb
Quest for the Golden Duck (Bigosaur) -80% Sun 16th Feb
Windmill Kings (Bigosaur) -70% Sun 16th Feb
Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive (Cool Small Games) -50% Sun 16th Feb
Go! Fish Go! (Cool Small Games) -30% Sat 15th Feb
Island Maze (Drageus Games) -50% Sun 16th Feb
Midnight Evil (Draw Distance) -66% Thu 13th Feb
Green Game: TimeSwapper (Draw Distance) -66% Thu 13th Feb
Red Game Without a Great Name (Draw Distance) -66% Thu 13th Feb
MechaNika (Mango Protocol) -50% Mon 27th Jan
Jewel Rotation (Sprakelsoft) -80% Sun 16th Feb
Airfield Mania (Sprakelsoft) -80% Sun 16th Feb
Croc’s World Run (Sprakelsoft) -80% Sun 16th Feb
Pacific Wings (Sprakelsoft) -30% Sun 16th Feb
Jewel Fever 2 (Sprakelsoft) -30% Sun 16th Feb
Croc’s World (Sprakelsoft) -30% Sun 16th Feb
Super Life of Pixel (WhiteMoon Dreams) -90% Sun 2nd Feb
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! (HumaNature Studios) -50% Thu 30th Jan
Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition (Gun Media) £22.99 Permanent
Operation Pig (Vikalb) £2.69 Permanent
NAIRI: Tower of Shirin (Hound Picked Games) £3.99 Permanent
