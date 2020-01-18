Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Stardew Valley
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mana Spark
- Minecraft
- Unravel Two
- Pokemon Sword
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Cuphead
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- Just Dance 2020
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- Untitled Goose Game
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
- Pokemon Shield
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Bomberman R
- Celeste
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Splatoon 2
- Uno
- Donut County
- Katana Zero
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Super Mario Party
- Bastion
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Download-Only Games
- Stardew Valley
- Mana Spark
- Cuphead
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Untitled Goose Game
- Celeste
- Uno
- Donut County
- Katana Zero
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Bastion
- Hollow Knight
- 911 Operator
- Earthfall: Alien Horde
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- Gris
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Enter the Gungeon
- Moto Rush GT
- Terraria
- REKT
- Okami HD
- River City Girls
- Broforce
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Street Basketball
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
Man Uto
belle liste