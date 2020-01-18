Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

fire_akuma 1 Comment Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Stardew Valley
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Mana Spark
  4. Minecraft
  5. Unravel Two
  6. Pokemon Sword
  7. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  8. Cuphead
  9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
  10. Just Dance 2020
  11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  12. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  13. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  14. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
  15. Untitled Goose Game
  16. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
  17. Pokemon Shield
  18. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  19. Super Bomberman R
  20. Celeste
  21. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  22. Splatoon 2
  23. Uno
  24. Donut County
  25. Katana Zero
  26. Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
  27. Super Mario Party
  28. Bastion
  29. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  30. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Download-Only Games

  1. Stardew Valley
  2. Mana Spark
  3. Cuphead
  4. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  5. Untitled Goose Game
  6. Celeste
  7. Uno
  8. Donut County
  9. Katana Zero
  10. Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
  11. Bastion
  12. Hollow Knight
  13. 911 Operator
  14. Earthfall: Alien Horde
  15. Goat Simulator: The GOATY
  16. Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
  17. Gris
  18. Grim Fandango Remastered
  19. Enter the Gungeon
  20. Moto Rush GT
  21. Terraria
  22. REKT
  23. Okami HD
  24. River City Girls
  25. Broforce
  26. Castle Crashers Remastered
  27. Street Basketball
  28. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
  29. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
  30. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! J'aime la Pizza, Jinx, Frozen et le LOSC. AFK je suis volleyeur et ADC/Jgl.

1 Comment

  1. Man Uto

    belle liste

    Répondre

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire