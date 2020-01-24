Japon : top 2019 des ventes eShop (Nintendo Switch)

On est pas encore fin janvier, mais c’est toujours la période des tops de ventes pour l’année 2019. Cette fois, le classement des ventes eShop de la Nintendo Switch en 2019 au Japon.

  1. Futari de! Nyanko Daisensou (PONOS)
  2. Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan)
  3. Cuphead (StudioMDHR)
  4. Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution (KONAMI)
  5. Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe)
  6. Goonya Fighter (MUTAN)
  7. moon (Onion Games)
  8. FINAL FANTASY IX (Square-Enix)
  9. Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Square-Enix)
  10. Romancing SaGa 3 (Square-Enix)
  11. Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavor Games)
  12. Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda (Spike Chunsoft)
  13. FINAL FANTASY VII (Square-Enix)
  14. Minna de Kuuki Yomi (G-mode)
  15. Overcooked! Special Edition (Team17)
  16. FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (Square-Enix)
  17. DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix)
  18. Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
  19. Minna de Kuuki Yomi 2 ～Reiwa～ (G-mode)
  20. Untitled Goose Game (Panic)
  21. Timberman VS Edition (Forever Entertainment)
  22. BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! (Nintendo)
  23. Moonlighter (Teyon Japan)
  24. Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry no Wonderland RETRO (Square-Enix)
  25. NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  26. Resident Evil 6 (Capcom)
  27. Resident Evil Revelations 2 (Capcom)
  28. DRAGON QUEST (Square-Enix)
  29. Slay the Spire (Humble Bundle)
  30. Othello (Arc System Works)

