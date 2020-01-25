Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
Comme d’habitude avec les J-RPG, les États-Unis n’ont pas de soucis de stocks avec Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore et le jeu fait une entrée timide. Le reste du classement est assez classique, entre promotions Ubisoft et habitués.
All Games
- Stardew Valley
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mana Spark
- Minecraft
- Pokemon Sword
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Cuphead
- Just Dance 2020
- Unravel Two
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Untitled Goose Game
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Pokemon Shield
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
- Super Bomberman R
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Celeste
- Uno
- Splatoon 2
- Super Mario Party
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Donut County
- Moto Rush GT
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Katana Zero
Download-Only Games
- Stardew Valley
- Mana Spark
- Cuphead
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Untitled Goose Game
- Celeste
- Uno
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Donut County
- Moto Rush GT
- Katana Zero
- Bastion
- Hollow Knight
- Earthfall: Alien Horde
- The Mystery of Woolley Mountain
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- Enter the Gungeon
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- GRIS
- Find the Balance
- Terraria
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
- Okami HD
- Puzzle & Dragons Gold
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Earthlock
- Broforce
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- River City Girls
Man Uto
faudra que je le teste un jour Mana Spark