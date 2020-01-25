Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

fire_akuma 1 Comment Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

Comme d’habitude avec les J-RPG, les États-Unis n’ont pas de soucis de stocks avec Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore et le jeu fait une entrée timide. Le reste du classement est assez classique, entre promotions Ubisoft et habitués.

All Games

  1. Stardew Valley
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Mana Spark
  4. Minecraft
  5. Pokemon Sword
  6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  7. Cuphead
  8. Just Dance 2020
  9. Unravel Two
  10. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  11. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
  12. Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
  13. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  14. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
  15. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  16. Untitled Goose Game
  17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  18. Pokemon Shield
  19. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
  20. Super Bomberman R
  21. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  22. Celeste
  23. Uno
  24. Splatoon 2
  25. Super Mario Party
  26. Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
  27. Donut County
  28. Moto Rush GT
  29. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  30. Katana Zero

Download-Only Games

  1. Stardew Valley
  2. Mana Spark
  3. Cuphead
  4. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  5. Untitled Goose Game
  6. Celeste
  7. Uno
  8. Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
  9. Donut County
  10. Moto Rush GT
  11. Katana Zero
  12. Bastion
  13. Hollow Knight
  14. Earthfall: Alien Horde
  15. The Mystery of Woolley Mountain
  16. Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
  17. Enter the Gungeon
  18. Grim Fandango Remastered
  19. GRIS
  20. Find the Balance
  21. Terraria
  22. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
  23. Okami HD
  24. Puzzle & Dragons Gold
  25. Castle Crashers Remastered
  26. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  27. Earthlock
  28. Broforce
  29. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
  30. River City Girls

Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! J'aime la Pizza, Jinx, Frozen et le LOSC. AFK je suis volleyeur et ADC/Jgl.

1 Comment

  1. Man Uto

    faudra que je le teste un jour Mana Spark

    Répondre

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire