Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
- Les sorties de la semaine :
Ash of Gods: Redemption (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
Heroland (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
Actual Sunlight
Arcade Archives Tecmo Bowl
Ascendant Hearts
Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition
Bookbound Brigade
Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
Code Shifter
Coffee Talk
Eclipse: Edge of Light
Horse Farm
Hypercharge Unboxed (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
Indie Gems Bundle: JRPG Edition (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
It Came From Outer Space and Ate Our Brains
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Milo’s Quest (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator
Music Racer
Never Again
Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
Orbitblazers (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
Phar Lap: Horse Racing Challenge
Prison Princess
Reknum (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire
Skellboy
Sparkle 4 Tales
Speaking Simulator
Super Battle Cards (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
Super Tennis
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
Touchdown Pinball (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
UORiS DX
Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
- Précommandes Nintendo Switch
Crash Drive 2
ELEA: Paradigm Shift
Just a Phrase by POWGI
Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker
Last Encounter
LocO-SportS
Marooners
Shiny Ski Resort
Tower of Babel: No Mercy
Démo de la semaine :
- AeternoBlade II
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire – Additional playable character “Ode”
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Altair Hood + Outfit
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Byleth Challenger Pack
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Cuphead Hat + Outfit
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – MegaMan.EXE’s Helmet + Armor
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Rabbids Hat
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – X’s Helmet + Armor
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Language Packs
Les promotions de la semaine:
|Game Title
|Saving
|Until
|EXORDER (No Gravity Games)
|-92%
|Sat 29th Feb
|Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital)
|-90%
|Mon 10th Feb
|Dream Alone (No Gravity Games)
|-90%
|Sat 29th Feb
|Castle of Heart (7Levels)
|-90%
|Tue 3rd Mar
|Robot Squad Simulator (Ultimate Games)
|-89%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Selma and the Wisp (Ultimate Games)
|-89%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Godly Corp (Ultimate Games)
|-87%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Dimension Drive (2Awesome Studio)
|-85%
|Sun 9th Feb
|Almost There: The Platformer (QuantumAstroGuild)
|-85%
|Thu 27th Feb
|The Office Quest (11Sheep)
|-85%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator (Ultimate Games)
|-83%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Garage Mechanic Simulator (Ultimate Games)
|-83%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Bus Fix 2019 (Ultimate Games)
|-83%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Ships (Ultimate Games)
|-83%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Pirates: All Aboard! (No Gravity Games)
|-81%
|Sat 29th Feb
|Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel)
|-80%
|Thu 27th Feb
|Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids)
|-80%
|Thu 20th Feb
|History 2048 (Run-Down Games)
|-80%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Stick It to The Man (Zoink Games)
|-80%
|Wed 12th Feb
|Build a Bridge! (BoomBit Games)
|-80%
|Sun 1st Mar
|SpaceColorsRunner (Arach Games)
|-80%
|Sat 29th Feb
|Mimic Hunter (Angry Cat)
|-80%
|Sat 29th Feb
|Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK)
|-80%
|Sun 1st Mar
|Darkest Hunters (Ultimate Games)
|-79%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Hotel Dracula (Ultimate Games)
|-79%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Redneck Skeet Shooting (Ultimate Games)
|-79%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Scrap (Ultimate Games)
|-79%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Blindy (Ultimate Games)
|-79%
|Fri 7th Feb
|ESport Manager (Ultimate Games)
|-79%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Catch a Duck (Ultimate Games)
|-79%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Bouncy Bob 2 (Ultimate Games)
|-79%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Billy Bomber (Ultimate Games)
|-79%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Epic Clicker Journey (Ultimate Games)
|-79%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Shadows 2: Perfidia (Ultimate Games)
|-79%
|Fri 7th Feb
|I, Zombie (Awesome Games)
|-77%
|Fri 28th Feb
|SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition (Image & Form)
|-75%
|Wed 12th Feb
|SteamWorld Dig (Image & Form)
|-75%
|Wed 12th Feb
|King’s Heir: Rise to the Throne (Artifex Mundi)
|-75%
|Sat 8th Feb
|Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games)
|-75%
|Sun 9th Feb
|The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games)
|-75%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Joggernauts (Graffiti Games)
|-75%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Xenon Racer (Soedesco)
|-75%
|Mon 24th Feb
|Boom Ball: Boos Edition (VirtualAirGuitar)
|-75%
|Thu 6th Feb
|Flipping Death (Zoink Games)
|-75%
|Wed 12th Feb
|Pizza Parking (Arach Games)
|-75%
|Sat 29th Feb
|Beat Cop (11 bit studios)
|-75%
|Sun 23rd Feb
|GoFishing 3D (Ultimate Games)
|-74%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Chicken Rider (Ultimate Games)
|-74%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Car Mechanic Manager (Ultimate Games)
|-74%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Car Trader (Ultimate Games)
|-74%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel)
|-70%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel)
|-70%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Classic Games Collection Vol.1 (Baltoro Games)
|-70%
|Tue 3rd Mar
|Overcooked Special Edition (Team 17)
|-66%
|Sun 9th Feb
|Yooka-Laylee (Team17)
|-66%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Rawr-Off (No Gravity Games)
|-63%
|Sat 29th Feb
|SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form)
|-60%
|Wed 12th Feb
|Ultra Off-Road 2019: Alaska (Ultimate Games)
|-60%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition (Ultimate Games)
|-60%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio)
|-50%
|Sun 9th Feb
|The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio)
|-50%
|Sun 9th Feb
|Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio)
|-50%
|Sun 9th Feb
|Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games)
|-50%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Paper Train (isTom Games)
|-50%
|Thu 27th Feb
|Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games)
|-50%
|Thu 27th Feb
|Mad Bullets (isTom Games)
|-50%
|Thu 27th Feb
|Thea: The Awakening (Monster Couch)
|-50%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Die for Valhalla! (Monster Couch)
|-50%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Tetsumo Party (Monster Couch)
|-50%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Steamburg (Monster Couch)
|-50%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Sorry, James (Nestor Yavorskyy)
|-50%
|Tue 18th Feb
|Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros)
|-50%
|Sun 9th Feb
|Just Black Jack (Run-Down Games)
|-50%
|Wed 19th Feb
|BQM -BlockQuest Maker- COMPLETE EDITION (Wonderland Kazakiri)
|-50%
|Sun 9th Feb
|Breathing Fear (Drageus Games)
|-50%
|Sun 1st Mar
|Sky Rogue (Fractal Phase)
|-50%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Killer Queen Black (Liquid Bit)
|-50%
|Sat 15th Feb
|Agatha Knife (Mango Protocol)
|-50%
|Mon 10th Feb
|Apocryph: an old-school shooter (Bigzur Games)
|-50%
|Sun 9th Feb
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment)
|-50%
|Fri 28th Feb
|Moero Chronicle Hyper (Idea Factory)
|-50%
|Sat 22nd Feb
|Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight (7Levels)
|-50%
|Tue 3rd Mar
|Soap Dodgem (Zsolt Fabian)
|-49%
|Thu 20th Feb
|Gym Hero – Idle Fitness Tycoon (Ultimate Games)
|-45%
|Fri 7th Feb
|I wanna fly (Ultimate Games)
|-45%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Avenger Bird (Ultimate Games)
|-45%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Overcooked! 2 (Team17)
|-40%
|Sun 9th Feb
|Blasphemous (Team17)
|-40%
|Sun 9th Feb
|The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games)
|-40%
|Tue 11th Feb
|Unruly Heroes (Magic Design Studios)
|-40%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Automachef (Team17)
|-40%
|Sun 9th Feb
|Quest Hunter (2 Zombie Games)
|-40%
|Mon 24th Feb
|Son of a Witch (Bigosaur)
|-40%
|Sun 1st Mar
|Rogue Bit (Bigosaur)
|-40%
|Sun 1st Mar
|It’s Raining Fists and Metal (Corvostudio di Amadei Marco)
|-35%
|Sat 8th Feb
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17)
|-33%
|Wed 19th Feb
|SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech (Thunderful)
|-30%
|Wed 12th Feb
|Muse Dash (X.D. Network)
|-30%
|Mon 3rd Feb
|Gabbuchi ( h.a.n.d)
|-30%
|Wed 26th Feb
|PICROSS LORD OF THE NAZARICK (JUPITER)
|-30%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Them Bombs! (YELLOW DOT)
|-30%
|Tue 18th Feb
|Shadow Bug (Muro Studios)
|-30%
|Sun 16th Feb
|Theatre Tales (Ultimate Games)
|-27%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Cuphead (StudioMDHR)
|-25%
|Fri 31st Jan
|Lydia (Nakana.io)
|-25%
|Thu 20th Feb
|Pet Care (Ultimate Games)
|-22%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Guess the Word (Ultimate Games)
|-22%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Little Shopping (Ultimate Games)
|-22%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Swim Out (Lozange Lab)
|-20%
|Mon 3rd Feb
|MONKEY BARRELS (Good-Feel)
|-20%
|Wed 12th Feb
|The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN)
|-20%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games)
|-20%
|Sat 29th Feb
|Happy Animals Bowling (LLC ROOM710GAMES)
|-20%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Down to Hell (Ultimate Games)
|-10%
|Fri 7th Feb
|The Mims Beginning (Ultimate Games)
|-10%
|Fri 7th Feb
|Super Jumpy Ball (Casual Games)
|-10%
|Sun 23rd Feb
|Snake vs Snake (Casual Games)
|-10%
|Sun 23rd Feb