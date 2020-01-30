Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

C'est Chaud !, Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

  • Les sorties de la semaine :
    Ash of Gods: Redemption (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
    Heroland (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
    Actual Sunlight
    Arcade Archives Tecmo Bowl
    Ascendant Hearts
    Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition
    Bookbound Brigade
    Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
    Code Shifter
    Coffee Talk
    Eclipse: Edge of Light
    Horse Farm
    Hypercharge Unboxed (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
    Indie Gems Bundle: JRPG Edition (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
    It Came From Outer Space and Ate Our Brains
    Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
    Milo’s Quest (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
    Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator
    Music Racer
    Never Again
    Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
    Orbitblazers (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
    Phar Lap: Horse Racing Challenge
    Prison Princess
    Reknum (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
    Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire
    Skellboy
    Sparkle 4 Tales
    Speaking Simulator
    Super Battle Cards (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
    Super Tennis
    Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
    Touchdown Pinball (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
    UORiS DX
    Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (disponible demain, le 31 janvier)
  • Précommandes Nintendo Switch
    Crash Drive 2
    ELEA: Paradigm Shift
    Just a Phrase by POWGI
    Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker
    Last Encounter
    LocO-SportS
    Marooners
    Shiny Ski Resort
    Tower of Babel: No Mercy

Démo de la semaine :

  • AeternoBlade II
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire – Additional playable character “Ode”
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Altair Hood + Outfit
    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Byleth Challenger Pack
    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Cuphead Hat + Outfit
    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – MegaMan.EXE’s Helmet + Armor
    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Rabbids Hat
    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – X’s Helmet + Armor
    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Language Packs

Les promotions de la semaine:

Game Title Saving Until
EXORDER (No Gravity Games) -92% Sat 29th Feb
Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) -90% Mon 10th Feb
Dream Alone (No Gravity Games) -90% Sat 29th Feb
Castle of Heart (7Levels) -90% Tue 3rd Mar
Robot Squad Simulator (Ultimate Games) -89% Fri 7th Feb
Selma and the Wisp (Ultimate Games) -89% Fri 7th Feb
Godly Corp (Ultimate Games) -87% Fri 7th Feb
Dimension Drive (2Awesome Studio) -85% Sun 9th Feb
Almost There: The Platformer (QuantumAstroGuild) -85% Thu 27th Feb
The Office Quest (11Sheep) -85% Thu 13th Feb
Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator (Ultimate Games) -83% Fri 7th Feb
Garage Mechanic Simulator (Ultimate Games) -83% Fri 7th Feb
Bus Fix 2019 (Ultimate Games) -83% Fri 7th Feb
Ships (Ultimate Games) -83% Fri 7th Feb
Pirates: All Aboard! (No Gravity Games) -81% Sat 29th Feb
Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) -80% Thu 27th Feb
Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids) -80% Thu 20th Feb
History 2048 (Run-Down Games) -80% Wed 19th Feb
Stick It to The Man (Zoink Games) -80% Wed 12th Feb
Build a Bridge! (BoomBit Games) -80% Sun 1st Mar
SpaceColorsRunner (Arach Games) -80% Sat 29th Feb
Mimic Hunter (Angry Cat) -80% Sat 29th Feb
Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK) -80% Sun 1st Mar
Darkest Hunters (Ultimate Games) -79% Fri 7th Feb
Hotel Dracula (Ultimate Games) -79% Fri 7th Feb
Redneck Skeet Shooting (Ultimate Games) -79% Fri 7th Feb
Scrap (Ultimate Games) -79% Fri 7th Feb
Blindy (Ultimate Games) -79% Fri 7th Feb
ESport Manager (Ultimate Games) -79% Fri 7th Feb
Catch a Duck (Ultimate Games) -79% Fri 7th Feb
Bouncy Bob 2 (Ultimate Games) -79% Fri 7th Feb
Billy Bomber (Ultimate Games) -79% Fri 7th Feb
Epic Clicker Journey (Ultimate Games) -79% Fri 7th Feb
Shadows 2: Perfidia (Ultimate Games) -79% Fri 7th Feb
I, Zombie (Awesome Games) -77% Fri 28th Feb
SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition (Image & Form) -75% Wed 12th Feb
SteamWorld Dig (Image & Form) -75% Wed 12th Feb
King’s Heir: Rise to the Throne (Artifex Mundi) -75% Sat 8th Feb
Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games) -75% Sun 9th Feb
The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games) -75% Thu 13th Feb
Joggernauts (Graffiti Games) -75% Thu 13th Feb
Xenon Racer (Soedesco) -75% Mon 24th Feb
Boom Ball: Boos Edition (VirtualAirGuitar) -75% Thu 6th Feb
Flipping Death (Zoink Games) -75% Wed 12th Feb
Pizza Parking (Arach Games) -75% Sat 29th Feb
Beat Cop (11 bit studios) -75% Sun 23rd Feb
GoFishing 3D (Ultimate Games) -74% Fri 7th Feb
Chicken Rider (Ultimate Games) -74% Fri 7th Feb
Car Mechanic Manager (Ultimate Games) -74% Fri 7th Feb
Car Trader (Ultimate Games) -74% Fri 7th Feb
Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) -70% Thu 13th Feb
Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) -70% Thu 13th Feb
Classic Games Collection Vol.1 (Baltoro Games) -70% Tue 3rd Mar
Overcooked Special Edition (Team 17) -66% Sun 9th Feb
Yooka-Laylee (Team17) -66% Wed 19th Feb
Rawr-Off (No Gravity Games) -63% Sat 29th Feb
SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form) -60% Wed 12th Feb
Ultra Off-Road 2019: Alaska (Ultimate Games) -60% Fri 7th Feb
Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition (Ultimate Games) -60% Fri 7th Feb
Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) -50% Sun 9th Feb
The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) -50% Sun 9th Feb
Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio) -50% Sun 9th Feb
Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) -50% Thu 13th Feb
Paper Train (isTom Games) -50% Thu 27th Feb
Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) -50% Thu 27th Feb
Mad Bullets (isTom Games) -50% Thu 27th Feb
Thea: The Awakening (Monster Couch) -50% Thu 13th Feb
Die for Valhalla! (Monster Couch) -50% Thu 13th Feb
Tetsumo Party (Monster Couch) -50% Thu 13th Feb
Steamburg (Monster Couch) -50% Thu 13th Feb
Sorry, James (Nestor Yavorskyy) -50% Tue 18th Feb
Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) -50% Sun 9th Feb
Just Black Jack (Run-Down Games) -50% Wed 19th Feb
BQM -BlockQuest Maker- COMPLETE EDITION (Wonderland Kazakiri) -50% Sun 9th Feb
Breathing Fear (Drageus Games) -50% Sun 1st Mar
Sky Rogue (Fractal Phase) -50% Fri 7th Feb
Killer Queen Black (Liquid Bit) -50% Sat 15th Feb
Agatha Knife (Mango Protocol) -50% Mon 10th Feb
Apocryph: an old-school shooter (Bigzur Games) -50% Sun 9th Feb
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) -50% Fri 28th Feb
Moero Chronicle Hyper (Idea Factory) -50% Sat 22nd Feb
Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight (7Levels) -50% Tue 3rd Mar
Soap Dodgem (Zsolt Fabian) -49% Thu 20th Feb
Gym Hero – Idle Fitness Tycoon (Ultimate Games) -45% Fri 7th Feb
I wanna fly (Ultimate Games) -45% Fri 7th Feb
Avenger Bird (Ultimate Games) -45% Fri 7th Feb
Overcooked! 2 (Team17) -40% Sun 9th Feb
Blasphemous (Team17) -40% Sun 9th Feb
The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games) -40% Tue 11th Feb
Unruly Heroes (Magic Design Studios) -40% Thu 13th Feb
Automachef (Team17) -40% Sun 9th Feb
Quest Hunter (2 Zombie Games) -40% Mon 24th Feb
Son of a Witch (Bigosaur) -40% Sun 1st Mar
Rogue Bit (Bigosaur) -40% Sun 1st Mar
It’s Raining Fists and Metal (Corvostudio di Amadei Marco) -35% Sat 8th Feb
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17) -33% Wed 19th Feb
SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech (Thunderful) -30% Wed 12th Feb
Muse Dash (X.D. Network) -30% Mon 3rd Feb
Gabbuchi ( h.a.n.d) -30% Wed 26th Feb
PICROSS LORD OF THE NAZARICK (JUPITER) -30% Thu 13th Feb
Them Bombs! (YELLOW DOT) -30% Tue 18th Feb
Shadow Bug (Muro Studios) -30% Sun 16th Feb
Theatre Tales (Ultimate Games) -27% Fri 7th Feb
Cuphead (StudioMDHR) -25% Fri 31st Jan
Lydia (Nakana.io) -25% Thu 20th Feb
Pet Care (Ultimate Games) -22% Fri 7th Feb
Guess the Word (Ultimate Games) -22% Fri 7th Feb
Little Shopping (Ultimate Games) -22% Fri 7th Feb
Swim Out (Lozange Lab) -20% Mon 3rd Feb
MONKEY BARRELS (Good-Feel) -20% Wed 12th Feb
The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) -20% Wed 19th Feb
Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games) -20% Sat 29th Feb
Happy Animals Bowling (LLC ROOM710GAMES) -20% Thu 13th Feb
Down to Hell (Ultimate Games) -10% Fri 7th Feb
The Mims Beginning (Ultimate Games) -10% Fri 7th Feb
Super Jumpy Ball (Casual Games) -10% Sun 23rd Feb
Snake vs Snake (Casual Games) -10% Sun 23rd Feb
Fire Akuma
Webmaster à votre service ! J'aime la Pizza, Jinx, Frozen et le LOSC. AFK je suis volleyeur et ADC/Jgl.

