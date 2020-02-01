Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. The Mystery of Woolley Mountain
2. Cuphead
3. Celeste
4. Stardew Valley
5. Minecraft
6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
7. Pokemon Sword
8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
9. Death Squared
10. Just Dance 2020
11. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
12. Untitled Goose Game
13. Mana Spark
14. Overcooked 2
15. Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
16. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
17. Luigi’s Mansion 3
18. Super Mario Party
19. Pokemon Shield
20. Toki Tori
21. Car Mechanic Simulator
23. Hollow Knight
24. Super Mario Odyssey
25. Rocket League
26. Earthlock
27. Killer Queen Black
28. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
29. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
30. Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
Download-Only Games
1. The Mystery of Woolley Mountain
2. Cuphead
3. Celeste
4. Stardew Valley
5. Death Squared
6. Untitled Goose Game
7. Mana Spark
8. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
9. Toki Tori
10. Cat Mechanic Simulator
11. Hollow Knight
12. Earthlock
13. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
14. Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
15. Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
16. Evoland Legendary Edition
17. Warlocks God Slayers
18. Moto Rush GT
19. TowerFall
20. Castle Crashers Remastered
21. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
22. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
23. To the Moon
24. Blazing Beaks
25. Seeders Puzzle Reboot
26. Find the Balance
27. Uno
28. Human: Fall Flat
29. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
30. Tools Up!
Man Uto
Je ne connais pas ce wooley Mountain
Mais il a l’air d’avoir cartonné