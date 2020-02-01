Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. The Mystery of Woolley Mountain

2. Cuphead

3. Celeste

4. Stardew Valley

5. Minecraft

6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

7. Pokemon Sword

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

9. Death Squared

10. Just Dance 2020

11. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

12. Untitled Goose Game

13. Mana Spark

14. Overcooked 2

15. Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

16. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

17. Luigi’s Mansion 3

18. Super Mario Party

19. Pokemon Shield

20. Toki Tori

21. Car Mechanic Simulator

22. Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

23. Hollow Knight

24. Super Mario Odyssey

25. Rocket League

26. Earthlock

27. Killer Queen Black

28. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

29. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

30. Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Download-Only Games

1. The Mystery of Woolley Mountain

2. Cuphead

3. Celeste

4. Stardew Valley

5. Death Squared

6. Untitled Goose Game

7. Mana Spark

8. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

9. Toki Tori

10. Cat Mechanic Simulator

11. Hollow Knight

12. Earthlock

13. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

14. Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

15. Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

16. Evoland Legendary Edition

17. Warlocks God Slayers

18. Moto Rush GT

19. TowerFall

20. Castle Crashers Remastered

21. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

22. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

23. To the Moon

24. Blazing Beaks

25. Seeders Puzzle Reboot

26. Find the Balance

27. Uno

28. Human: Fall Flat

29. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

30. Tools Up!