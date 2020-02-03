Le top 5 des meilleures ventes de la semaine en France

Economie

Je vous propose de jeter un œil sur les meilleures ventes physiques en France d’après GSD (Game Sales Data) via le S.E.L.L. pour la semaine 4 de 2020 (lundi 20 – dimanche 26 janvier 2020). Le dématérialisé n’est pas pris en compte dans le classement.

1) Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot (PS4) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 “Deluxe” (Switch) / +2
3) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Switch) / +2
4) The Legend of Zelda : Breath of The Wild (Switch) / Retour
5) Pokémon Épée (Switch) / Retour
A propos de la méthodologie employée : le top des ventes en valeur hebdomadaire est extrait des données du panel extrapolé GSD (Game Sales Data). Il est le reflet des produits vendus dans les points de vente Français.

PS4
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
FIFA 20
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare

XOne
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Luigi’s Mansion 3
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of The Wild

PC
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
Football Manager 2020
Farming Simulator 19 – Édition Platinum

  1. Man Uto

    Goku fait de la résistance.

    Répondre

