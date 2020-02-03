Le top 5 des meilleures ventes de la semaine en France

Je vous propose de jeter un œil sur les meilleures ventes physiques en France d’après GSD (Game Sales Data) via le S.E.L.L. pour la semaine 4 de 2020 (lundi 20 – dimanche 26 janvier 2020). Le dématérialisé n’est pas pris en compte dans le classement.
1) Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot (PS4) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 “Deluxe” (Switch) / +2
3) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Switch) / +2
4) The Legend of Zelda : Breath of The Wild (Switch) / Retour
5) Pokémon Épée (Switch) / Retour
PS4
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
FIFA 20
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare
XOne
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Luigi’s Mansion 3
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of The Wild
PC
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
Football Manager 2020
Farming Simulator 19 – Édition Platinum
Man Uto
Goku fait de la résistance.