Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 30 janvier au 5 février 2019).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./04. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] (actuellement à – 40%)

02./06. – Touhou Gensou Mahjong (Mediascape) [30.1.2020] (pré-téléchargement avec une réduction de 10% avant son lancement)

03./01. – Cuphead (Studio MDHR) [18.4.2019] (était en promo à – 25%)

04./02. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

05./00. – Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) [07.12.2017] (actuellement à – 70%)

06./03. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

07./05. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensou (Ponos) [20.12.2018]

08./00. – Overcooked! Special Edition (Team17) [12.10.2017] (actuellement à – 66%)

09./13. – Honkaku AI Tousai Daifuugou (Silverstar Japan) [30.8.2018] (était en promo à – 74%)

10./10. – Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]

11./12. – Prison Princess (Qureate) [30.1.2020]

12./11. – Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) [27.12.2019]

13./09. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

14./17. – Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo) [26.7.2018]

15./18. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017]

16./15. – Pokémon Sword (The Pokémon Company) [15.11.2019]

17./New. – Coffee Talk (Chorus Worldwide) [30.1.2020]

18./00. – Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [11.1.2018]

19./00. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]

20./14. – Puzzle & Dragons Gold (GungHo Online Entertainment) [15.1.2020]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Digimon World: Re:Digitize Decode (Bandai-Namco) [27.6.2013] (était en promo à 990 Yen, au lieu de 2 045 Yen)

02./02. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]

03./03. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]

04./05. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]

05./08. – Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) [23.11.2016]

06./04. – Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS (Microsoft Japan) [14.9.2017]

07./09. – Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017]

08./07. – Bike Rider DX (Spicysoft) [26.12.2012]

09./00. – Ice Station Z (Wobbly Tooth) [05.4.2017]

10./06. – Battleminerz (Wobbly Tooth) [17.1.2018]