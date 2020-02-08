Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Cuphead
2. Celeste
3. Overcooked 2
4. Stardew Valley
5. The Mystery of Woolley Mountain
6. Minecraft
7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
8. Thief Simulator
9. Death Squared
10. Just Dance 2020
11. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
12. Pokemon Sword
13. Toki Tori
14. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
15. Untitled Goose Game
16. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
17. Hungry Shark World
18. Mortal Kombat 11
19. Luigi’s Mansion 3
20. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
21. Overcooked: Special Edition
22. Super Mario Party
23. Crypt of the NecroDancer
24. Hollow Knight
25. Timberman VS
26. Evoland Legendary Edition
27. Pokemon Shield
28. Car Mechanic Simulator
29. Super Mario Odyssey
30. Serial Cleaner
Download-Only Games
1. Cuphead
2. Celeste
3. Stardew Valley
4. The Mystery of Woolley Mountain
5. Thief Simulator
6. Death Squared
7. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
8. Toki Tori
9. Untitled Goose Game
10. Hungry Shark World
11. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
12. Crypt of the NecroDancer
13. Hollow Knight
14. Timberman VS
15. Evoland Legendary Edition
16. Car Mechanic Simulator
17. Serial Cleaner
18. Human: Fall Flat
19. Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
20. Blasphemous
21. Castle Crashers Remastered
22. Hypercharge: Unboxed
23. Street Basketball
24. Warlocks: God Slayers
25. TowerFall
26. Darkest Dungeon
27. Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator
28. Coffee Talk
29. Super One More Jump
30. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.