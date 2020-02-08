Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Cuphead

2. Celeste

3. Overcooked 2

4. Stardew Valley

5. The Mystery of Woolley Mountain

6. Minecraft

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

8. Thief Simulator

9. Death Squared

10. Just Dance 2020

11. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

12. Pokemon Sword

13. Toki Tori

14. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

15. Untitled Goose Game

16. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

17. Hungry Shark World

18. Mortal Kombat 11

19. Luigi’s Mansion 3

20. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

21. Overcooked: Special Edition

22. Super Mario Party

23. Crypt of the NecroDancer

24. Hollow Knight

25. Timberman VS

26. Evoland Legendary Edition

27. Pokemon Shield

28. Car Mechanic Simulator

29. Super Mario Odyssey

30. Serial Cleaner

Download-Only Games

1. Cuphead

2. Celeste

3. Stardew Valley

4. The Mystery of Woolley Mountain

5. Thief Simulator

6. Death Squared

7. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

8. Toki Tori

9. Untitled Goose Game

10. Hungry Shark World

11. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

12. Crypt of the NecroDancer

13. Hollow Knight

14. Timberman VS

15. Evoland Legendary Edition

16. Car Mechanic Simulator

17. Serial Cleaner

18. Human: Fall Flat

19. Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

20. Blasphemous

21. Castle Crashers Remastered

22. Hypercharge: Unboxed

23. Street Basketball

24. Warlocks: God Slayers

25. TowerFall

26. Darkest Dungeon

27. Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator

28. Coffee Talk

29. Super One More Jump

30. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.