Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

  • Les sorties de la semaine :
    Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold
    Darksiders Genesis
    Cosmonauta
    Florence
    Glass Masquerade 2: Illusios
    Help Me Doctor
    Kitty Maestro
    Reed Remastered
    Rise of Insanity
    Speed Dating for Ghosts
    Speedway Racing
    Super Loop Drive
    The Incredible Adventures of Super Panda
    Tilt Pack
    Top Run
  • Précommandes Nintendo Switch
    Crash Drive 2
    ELEA: Paradigm Shift
    Just a Phrase by POWGI
    Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker
    Last Encounter
    LocO-SportS
    Marooners
    Shiny Ski Resort
    Tower of Babel: No Mercy

Démo de la semaine :

  • Aucune

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Dead Cells – The Bad Seed
  • Farm Together
  • Pic-a-Pix Pieces
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
  • The Legend of Dark Witch
  • WARRIORS OROCHI 4

Les promotions de la semaine:

Title Content Type Discount Sale Start Date Sale End Date
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
(Nintendo)		 Game – Dual Distribution 33% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Overwatch: Legendary Edition
(Blizzard Entertainment)		 Bundle 30% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Super Mario Maker 2
(Nintendo)		 Game – Dual Distribution 33% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Super Mario Odyssey
(Nintendo)		 Game – Dual Distribution 33% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
(Bethesda Softworks)		 Game – Dual Distribution 50% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
(Nintendo)		 Game – Dual Distribution 33% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
(2K)		 Game – Dual Distribution 50% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Diablo III: Eternal Collection
(Blizzard)		 Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition
(CD PROJEKT)		 Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Unravel Two
(Electronic Arts)		 Game – Dual Distribution 75% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Team Sonic Racing
(SEGA EUR)		 Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 02/03/2020, 23:59 local time
NBA 2K20
(Take-Two Interactive)		 Game – Dual Distribution 50% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
LEGO CITY Undercover
(WB Games)		 Game – Dual Distribution 70% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Mortal Kombat 11
(WB Games)		 Game – Dual Distribution 60% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Title Content Type Discount Sale Start Date Sale End Date
Neo Cab
(Fellow Traveller)		 Game – Digital Only 25% off 10/02/2020, 00:00 CET 16/02/2020, 23:59 local time
Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle
(Motion Twin)		 Bundle 17% off 11/02/2020, 15:00 CET 18/02/2020, 23:59 local time
Darkest Dungeon
(Red Hook Studios)		 Game – Digital Only 40% off 11/02/2020, 15:00 CET 18/02/2020, 23:59 local time
This War of Mine: Complete Edition
(11 bit studios)		 Game – Digital Only 63% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
(505 Games)		 Game – Digital Only 30% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Iconoclasts
(Bifrost Ent.)		 Game – Digital Only 50% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Slime-san
(Headup Games)		 Game – Digital Only 60% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Wizard of Legend
(Humble Bundle)		 Game – Digital Only 40% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Wandersong
(Humble Bundle)		 Game – Digital Only 50% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
(Microsoft Studios)		 Game – Digital Only 30% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
(Modus Games)		 Game – Dual Distribution 35% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 20/02/2020, 23:59 local time
Trine: Ultimate Collection
(Modus Games)		 Game – Dual Distribution 40% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 20/02/2020, 23:59 local time
BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE
(Pqube)		 Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition
(Pqube)		 Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Songbird Symphony
(Pqube)		 Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Outlast 2
(Red Barrels)		 Game – Digital Only 75% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 local time 17/02/2020, 23:59 local time
Outlast: Bundle of Terror
(Red Barrels)		 Game – Digital Only 75% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 local time 17/02/2020, 23:59 local time
Sonic Mania
(SEGA)		 Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 19/02/2020, 23:59 local time
Worms W.M.D
(Team17)		 Game – Digital Only 66% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
ABZÛ
(505 Games)		 Game – Digital Only 30% off 13/02/2020, 15:00 CET 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
1 Comment

  1. Pour info dans les promotions j’ai pris deux très bons petits jeux à moins de 2€ chacun ” -90% ” que je vous recommande vivement: Overlanders et Moto Rush GT 😉

    Répondre

