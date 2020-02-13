Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
- Les sorties de la semaine :
Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold
Darksiders Genesis
Cosmonauta
Florence
Glass Masquerade 2: Illusios
Help Me Doctor
Kitty Maestro
Reed Remastered
Rise of Insanity
Speed Dating for Ghosts
Speedway Racing
Super Loop Drive
The Incredible Adventures of Super Panda
Tilt Pack
Top Run
- Précommandes Nintendo Switch
Crash Drive 2
ELEA: Paradigm Shift
Just a Phrase by POWGI
Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker
Last Encounter
LocO-SportS
Marooners
Shiny Ski Resort
Tower of Babel: No Mercy
Démo de la semaine :
- Aucune
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Dead Cells – The Bad Seed
- Farm Together
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
- The Legend of Dark Witch
- WARRIORS OROCHI 4
Les promotions de la semaine:
|Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Sale Start Date
|Sale End Date
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
(Nintendo)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|33% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Overwatch: Legendary Edition
(Blizzard Entertainment)
|Bundle
|30% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Super Mario Maker 2
(Nintendo)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|33% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Super Mario Odyssey
(Nintendo)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|33% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
(Bethesda Softworks)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|50% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
(Nintendo)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|33% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
(2K)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|50% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
(Blizzard)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition
(CD PROJEKT)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Unravel Two
(Electronic Arts)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|75% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Team Sonic Racing
(SEGA EUR)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|02/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|NBA 2K20
(Take-Two Interactive)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|50% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|LEGO CITY Undercover
(WB Games)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|70% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Mortal Kombat 11
(WB Games)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|60% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Neo Cab
(Fellow Traveller)
|Game – Digital Only
|25% off
|10/02/2020, 00:00 CET
|16/02/2020, 23:59 local time
|Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle
(Motion Twin)
|Bundle
|17% off
|11/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|18/02/2020, 23:59 local time
|Darkest Dungeon
(Red Hook Studios)
|Game – Digital Only
|40% off
|11/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|18/02/2020, 23:59 local time
|This War of Mine: Complete Edition
(11 bit studios)
|Game – Digital Only
|63% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
(505 Games)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Iconoclasts
(Bifrost Ent.)
|Game – Digital Only
|50% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Slime-san
(Headup Games)
|Game – Digital Only
|60% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Wizard of Legend
(Humble Bundle)
|Game – Digital Only
|40% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Wandersong
(Humble Bundle)
|Game – Digital Only
|50% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
(Microsoft Studios)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
(Modus Games)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|35% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|20/02/2020, 23:59 local time
|Trine: Ultimate Collection
(Modus Games)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|40% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|20/02/2020, 23:59 local time
|BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE
(Pqube)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition
(Pqube)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Songbird Symphony
(Pqube)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Outlast 2
(Red Barrels)
|Game – Digital Only
|75% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 local time
|17/02/2020, 23:59 local time
|Outlast: Bundle of Terror
(Red Barrels)
|Game – Digital Only
|75% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 local time
|17/02/2020, 23:59 local time
|Sonic Mania
(SEGA)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|19/02/2020, 23:59 local time
|Worms W.M.D
(Team17)
|Game – Digital Only
|66% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|ABZÛ
(505 Games)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|13/02/2020, 15:00 CET
|01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Ckrakens
Pour info dans les promotions j’ai pris deux très bons petits jeux à moins de 2€ chacun ” -90% ” que je vous recommande vivement: Overlanders et Moto Rush GT 😉