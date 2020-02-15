Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Thief Simulator
2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
3. Just Dance 2020
4. Overcooked 2
5. Cuphead
6. Minecraft
7. Stardew Valley
8. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
10. Timberman VS
11. Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
12. Pokemon Sword
13. Dead Cells
14. Toki Tori
15. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
16. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
17. Untitled Goose Game
18. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
19. Human: Fall Flat
20. Overcooked: Special Edition
21. Hungry Shark World
22. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
23. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
24. Luigi’s Mansion 3
25. Street Basketball
26. Hollow Knight
27. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
28. Super Mario Party
29. Mortal Kombat 11
30. The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker
Download-Only Games
1. Thief Simulator
2. Cuphead
3. Stardew Valley
4. Timberman VS
5. Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
6. Toki Tori
7. Untitled Goose Game
8. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
9. Human: Fall Flat
10. Hungry Shark World
11. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
12. Street Basketball
13. Hollow Knight
14. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
15. Phantom Doctrine
16. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
17. Serial Cleaner
18. Death Squared
19. Blasphemous
20. PixelJunk Monsters 2
21. Coffee Talk
22. Castle Crashers Remastered
23. Crazy Zen Minigolf
24. My Brother Rabbit
25. Hypercharge Unboxed
26. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1
27. Yooka-Laylee
28. Nine Parchments
29. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
30. Uno
