Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Thief Simulator

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

3. Just Dance 2020

4. Overcooked 2

5. Cuphead

6. Minecraft

7. Stardew Valley

8. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

9. Minecraft

10. Timberman VS

11. Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition

12. Pokemon Sword

13. Dead Cells

14. Toki Tori

15. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

16. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

17. Untitled Goose Game

18. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

19. Human: Fall Flat

20. Overcooked: Special Edition

21. Hungry Shark World

22. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

23. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

24. Luigi’s Mansion 3

25. Street Basketball

26. Hollow Knight

27. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

28. Super Mario Party

29. Mortal Kombat 11

30. The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker

Download-Only Games

1. Thief Simulator

2. Cuphead

3. Stardew Valley

4. Timberman VS

5. Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition

6. Toki Tori

7. Untitled Goose Game

8. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

9. Human: Fall Flat

10. Hungry Shark World

11. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

12. Street Basketball

13. Hollow Knight

14. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

15. Phantom Doctrine

16. Child of Light Ultimate Edition

17. Serial Cleaner

18. Death Squared

19. Blasphemous

20. PixelJunk Monsters 2

21. Coffee Talk

22. Castle Crashers Remastered

23. Crazy Zen Minigolf

24. My Brother Rabbit

25. Hypercharge Unboxed

26. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1

27. Yooka-Laylee

28. Nine Parchments

29. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

30. Uno