Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS): Animal Crossing reste premier, sans être sorti !

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 13 au 19 février 2019).

Disponible en précommande depuis une semaine, Animal Crossing: New Horizons reste premier pour sa deuxieme semaine, à un mois de sa sortie ! Le succès va être monstrueux pour cet opus, qui risque de devenir très vite le jeu le plus vendu de la console. Côté précommande, il y a aussi Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers qui se lance en bonne position, sachant que le jeu est sorti hier.

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./01. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

02./03. – Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega 39’s (SEGA) [13.2.2020]

03./00. – Omori Bike Rider DX (Spicysoft) [08.2.2018] (actuellement en promotion à 83%)

04./00. – Darksiders Warmastered Edition (THQ Nordic Japan) [25.4.2019] (était en promotion à 70%)

05./06. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

06./07. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

07./05. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensou (Ponos) [20.12.2018]

08./New. – Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (SEGA Games) [20.2.2020]

09./10. – Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]

10./08. – Overcooked! Special Edition (Team17) [12.10.2017]

11./11. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

12./12. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017]

13./17. – Urban Trial Playground (3 g o o) [24.5.2018] (était en promotion à 91%)

14./14. – Pokémon Sword (The Pokémon Company) [15.11.2019]

15./13. – Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) [27.12.2019]

16./00. – UNO (Ubisoft) [07.11.2017] (actuellement en promotion à 50%)

17./New. – Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story (Spike-Chunsoft) [20.2.2020]

18./00. – Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [11.1.2018]

19./18. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]

20./00. – Undertale (8-4) [15.9.2018]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./02. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]

02./01. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]

03./00. – Dragon Lapis (Kemco) [18.4.2018] (actuellement en promotion à 50%)

04./00. – Pokémon Dream Radar (The Pokémon Company) [23.6.2012]

05./07. – Bike Rider DX (Spicysoft) [26.12.2012]

06./00. – Machine Knight (Kemco) [10.1.2018] (actuellement en promotion à 50%)

07./04. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]

08./05. – Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) [23.11.2016]

09./00. – Mononoke Tantei Shida no Ayakashi Jikenchou (Arc System Works) [26.3.2014]

10./00. – Pokémon Yellow Version: Pikachu Special Edition (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [27.2.2016]