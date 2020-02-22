Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD désormais jouable en français sur Nintendo Switch

Un mois après sa sortie sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch, Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD s’offre deux nouvelles langues. Le français et l’allemand viennent d’être ajoutés via une mise à jour gratuite. Co-publié avec l’éditeur français Microids, des éditions physiques standards et limitées sortiront plus tard cette année.

Inhabitants!

Stranger’s Wrath est désormais disponible en français et en allemand!

Stranger’s Wrath ist jetzt in Französisch und Deutsch erhältlich!

The DLC for the French and German languages are now officially out! If you have any questions, let us know.

Merci/Danke! pic.twitter.com/DUCTnSRGeX

— Oddworld (@OddworldInc) February 21, 2020