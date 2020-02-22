Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD désormais jouable en français sur Nintendo Switch

juju05

Un mois après sa sortie sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch, Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD s’offre deux nouvelles langues. Le français et l’allemand viennent d’être ajoutés via une mise à jour gratuite. Co-publié avec l’éditeur français Microids, des éditions physiques standards et limitées sortiront plus tard cette année.

