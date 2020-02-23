Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Thief Simulator

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

3. Just Dance 2020

4. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

5. Unravel Two

6. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

7. Sonic Mania

8. Minecraft

9. Stardew Valley

10. Child of Light Ultimate Edition

11. Cuphead

12. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

14. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

15. Timberman VS

16. Monopoly

17. Dead Cells

18. Pokemon Sword

19. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog

20. Sonic Forces

21. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

22. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

23. Street Basketball

24. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

25. Goblin Sword

26. Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition

27. Untitled Goose Game

28. Overcooked 2

29. Diablo III: Eternal Collection

30. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition

Download-Only Games

1. Thief Simulator

2. Stardew Valley

3. Child of Light Ultimate Edition

4. Cuphead

5. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

6. Timberman VS

7. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog

8. Street Basketball

9. Goblin Sword

10. Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition

11. Untitled Goose Game

12. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition

13. Hollow Knight

14. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1

15. Uno

16. Human: Fall Flat

17. Okami HD

18. Moto Rush GT

19. Phantom Doctrine

20. Cat Quest

21. Celeste

22. Toki Tori

23. My Brother Rabbit

24. Valiant Hearts

25. Outlast II

26. Resident Evil Revelations 2

27. Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle

28. Freecell Solitaire Deluxe

29. Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2

30. Fishing Universe Simulator