Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Thief Simulator
2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
3. Just Dance 2020
4. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
5. Unravel Two
6. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
7. Sonic Mania
8. Minecraft
9. Stardew Valley
10. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
11. Cuphead
12. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
14. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
15. Timberman VS
16. Monopoly
17. Dead Cells
18. Pokemon Sword
19. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
20. Sonic Forces
21. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
22. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
23. Street Basketball
24. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
25. Goblin Sword
26. Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
27. Untitled Goose Game
28. Overcooked 2
29. Diablo III: Eternal Collection
30. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
Download-Only Games
1. Thief Simulator
2. Stardew Valley
3. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
4. Cuphead
5. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
6. Timberman VS
7. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
8. Street Basketball
9. Goblin Sword
10. Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
11. Untitled Goose Game
12. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
13. Hollow Knight
14. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1
15. Uno
16. Human: Fall Flat
17. Okami HD
18. Moto Rush GT
19. Phantom Doctrine
20. Cat Quest
21. Celeste
22. Toki Tori
23. My Brother Rabbit
24. Valiant Hearts
25. Outlast II
26. Resident Evil Revelations 2
27. Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
28. Freecell Solitaire Deluxe
29. Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
30. Fishing Universe Simulator
