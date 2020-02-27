Japon – top des ventes digitales de l’année 2019

Atelier Ryza: The Queen of Eternal Darkness and the Secret Hideout

Famitsu publie des estimations numériques sur les 30 jeux les plus vendus de chaque mois de l’année, nous avons finalement les 12 mois de l’année, donc en se basant sur cela, voici le classement fes jeux numériques les plus vendus de 2019.

classement. [système] titre – 2019 estimations <nombre de mois manquants> (éditeur) – {date de sortie}

Le top 100 des téléchargements numériques de 2019:

001. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne – 742.043 <01> (Capcom) {06/09/2019} [DLC]

002. [SWI] Pokémon Sword / Shield – 737.560 <00> (Pokémon Co.) {15/11/2019}

003. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition – 387.443 <01> (Capcom) {06/09/2019}

004. [SWI] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 279.582 <00> (Nintendo) {07/12/2018}

005. [SWI] Together! The Battle Cats – 222.035 <05> (Ponos) {20/12/2018} (50% de réduction sur le prix de base)

006. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits) – 174.043 <10> (SIE) {26/07/2018} (95% de réduction sur le prix de base)

007. [SWI] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition – 158.741 <00> (Microsoft) {12/05/2017}

008. [SWI] Fortnite Dark Fire Bundle – 158.100 <00> (Warner Entertainment Japan) {07/11/2019}

009. [SWI] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 154.023 <00> (Nintendo) {28/04/2017}

010. [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season – 146.783 <10> (Square Enix) {10/08/2017} (95% de réduction sur le prix de base)

011. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 130.731 <07> (Square Enix) {25/01/2019}

012. [SWI] Super Mario Maker 2 – 127.984 <00> (Nintendo) {28/06/2019}

013. [PS4] Death Stranding – 124.832 <00> (SIE) {08/11/2019}

014. [SWI] Human Fall Flat – 124.580 <07> (Teyon Japan) {28/12/2017}

015. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – 122.516 <00> (SIE) {25/10/2019}

016. [PS4] Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – 119.560 <09> (Take Two Interactive Japan) {14/05/2015} (90% de réduction sur le prix de base)

017. [SWI] Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 102.662 <03> (Nintendo) {26/07/2019}

018. [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – 100.999 <07> (From Software) {22/03/2019}

019. [SWI] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – 100.971 <00> (Square Enix) {27/09/2019}

020. [PS4] Anthem – 97.181 <09> (Electronic Arts) {22/02/2019}

[PS4] Monster Hunter: World – 92.762 <08> (Capcom) {26/01/2018}

022. [SWI] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 90.431 <00> (Nintendo) {31/10/2019}

023. [PS4] Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – 87.087 <10> (Bandai Namco) {17/01/2019} [PS4] The Surge – 82.987 <11> (Oizumi Amusio) {30/11/2017} (90% de réduction sur le prix de base) [SWI] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 80.611 <00> (Nintendo) {03/03/2017} [SWI] Super Mario Party – 80.498 <00> (Nintendo) {05/10/2018} [SWI] Splatoon 2 – 80.348 <00> (Nintendo) {21/07/2017}

028. [SWI] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 78.822 <03> (Nintendo) {11/01/2019}

029. [PS4] Human Fall Flat – 78.126 <05> (Teyon Japan) {23/05/2019} [PS4] For Honor – 77.286 <11> (Ubisoft) {16/02/2017} (90% de réduction sur le prix de base)

031. [PS4] Resident Evil 2 – 73.396 <09> (Capcom) {25/01/2019}

032. [PS4] Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – 69.657 <08> (Ubisoft) {15/03/2019}

033. [PS4] PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – 67.705 <08> (PUBG Corp.) {07/12/2018}

034. [PS4] Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers – 67.272 <05> (Square Enix) {02/07/2019}

035. [PS4] Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – 64.396 <03> (Square Enix) {03/09/2019}

036. [PS4] Persona 5: Royal – 60.473 <01> (Atlus) {31/10/2019}

037. [PS4] Devil May Cry V – 56.853 <08> (Capcom) {08/03/2019}

038. [PS4] Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain – 55.375 <07> (D3 Publisher) {11/04/2019}

039. [SWI] Romancing SaGa 3 – 53.288 <01> (Square Enix) {11/11/2019}

040. [SWI] The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 51.006 <01> (Nintendo) {20/09/2019}

041. [SWI] Dragon Quest X: Ibara No Miko To Horobi No Kami Online – 49.512 <02> (Square Enix) {24/10/2019}

042. [SWI] Goonya Fighter – 45.349 <06> (MUTAN) {27/09/2019}

043. [PS4] Romancing SaGa 3 – 43.769 <01> (Square Enix) {11/11/2019}

044. [SWI] Moon – 43.527 <02> (Onion jeux) {10/10/2019}

045. [PS4] eFootball Winning Eleven 2020 – 42.143 <02> (Konami) {12/09/2019}

046. [PS4] Pro Baseball Spirits 2019 – 41.127 <04> (Konami) {18/07/2019}

047. [PS4] Borderlands 3 – 39.459 <03> (Take Two Interactive Japan) {13/09/2019}

048. [PS4] Days Gone – 37.064 <06> (SIE) {26/04/2019}

049. [SWI] Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – 35.543 <00> (Nintendo) {27/12/2019}

050. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn – Complete Edition – 35.169 <10> (SIE) {07/12/2017} (70% de réduction sur le prix de base)

[PS4] Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition – 33.842 <09> (SCE) {25/12/2014}

052. [SWI] Dead by Daylight – 33.320 <02> (3goo) {26/09/2019}

053. [PS4] Code Vein – 32.982 <02> (Bandai Namco) {26/09/2019}

054. [SWI] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball – 32.929 <03> (Konami) {27/06/2019}

055. [SWI] Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda – 32.789 <06> (Spike Chunsoft) {14/06/2019}

056. [SWI] Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – 28.392 <03> (Square Enix) {03/09/2019}

057. [PS4] Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout – 28.128 <02> (Koei Tecmo) {26/09/2019}

058. [PS4] FIFA 20 – 28.110 <02> (Electronic Arts) {27/09/2019}

059. [PS4] Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – 27.508 <00> (Electronic Arts) {15/11/2019}

060. [PS4] Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint – 27.507 <02> (Ubisoft) {04/10/2019}

061. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Ibara No Miko To Horobi No Kami Online – 27.471 <02> (Square Enix) {24/10/2019}

062. [SWI] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – 27.190 <00> (Marvelous) {17/10/2019}

063. [SWI] Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy Of The Duelist: Link Evolution – 25.116 <08> (Konami) {25/04/2019}

064. [PS4] Super Robot Wars T – 24.692 <09> (Bandai Namco) {20/03/2019}

065. [PS4] Shin Sakura Wars – 24.577 <00> (SEGA) {12/12/2019}

066. [SWI] Groove Coaster: Wai Wai Party!!!! – 24.319 <01> (Taito) {07/11/2019}

067. [PS4] Final Fantasy XIV: Complete Pack – 23.541 <05> (Square Enix) {20/06/2019}

068. [PS4] NieR: Automata – Game of the YoRHa Edition – 22.734 <08> (Square Enix) {21/02/2019}

069. [SWI] Astral Chain – 22.064 <03> (Nintendo) {30/08/2019}

070. [SWI] Yo-Kai Watch 4 – 21.711 <04> (Level 5) {20/06/2019}

071. [SWI] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 21.652 <09> (Square Enix) {20/12/2018}

072. [PS4] SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – 21.328 <00> (Bandai Namco) {28/11/2019}

073. [SWI] Final Fantasy IX – 20.462 <10> (Square Enix) {14/02/2019}

074. [SWI] Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu! / Let’s Go Eevee! – 20.205 <03> (Pokémon Co.) {16/11/2018}

075. [PS4] World War Z – 19.746 <02> (H2 Interactive) {26/09/2019}

076. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V – 19.226 <10> (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {11/12/2014} (50% de réduction sur le prix de base)

077. [PS4] Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – 19.158 <02> (Nihon Falcom) {26/09/2019}

078. [PS4] Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! – 18.735 <08> (Square Enix) {20/03/2019}

079. [SWI] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – 18.394 <08> (Bandai Namco) {19/07/2018}

080. [PS4] The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – 18.195 <11> (Spike Chunsoft) {01/09/2016} (70% de réduction sur le prix de base)

081. [SWI] Cuphead – 18.004 <08> (Studio MDHR) {18/04/2019}

082. [SWI] Yoshi’s Crafted World – 17.792 <06> (Nintendo) {29/03/2019}

083. [SWI] Daemon X Machina – 17.162 <03> (Marvelous) {13/09/2019}

084. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 16.959 <11> (Square Enix) {20/12/2018}

085. [PS4] Metal Wolf Chaos DX – 16.781 <04> (From Software) {06/08/2019}

086. [PS4] Dead by Daylight – 16.339 <11> (Starbreeze AB) {04/04/2018} (50% de réduction sur le prix de base)

087. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX – 16.284 <10> (Square Enix) {09/03/2017}

088. [SWI] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version – 16.267 <01> (Bandai Namco) {25/07/2019}

089. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 16.209 <01> (Square Enix) {11/11/2019}

090. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 16.073 <00> (Atlus) {28/11/2019}

091. [SWI] Run Factory 4: Special – 16.046 <04> (Marvelous) {25/07/2019}

092. [SWI] Obakeidoro – 15.814 <04> (Free Style) {01/08/2019}

093. [PS4] Dead or Alive 6 – 15.603 <09> (Koei Tecmo) {01/03/2019}

094. [SWI] Fitness Boxing – 15.530 <10> (Imagineering) {20/12/2018}

095. [PS4] Black Desert – 15.068 <04> (Pearl Abyss) {23/08/2019}

096. [SWI] Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout – 14.968 <03> (Koei Tecmo) {26/09/2019}

097. [SWI] Doraemon: Story of Seasons – 14.630 <05> (Bandai Namco) {13/06/2019}

098. [SWI] Super Mario Odyssey – 14.574 <08> (Nintendo) {27/10/2017}

099. [PS4] Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition – 14.257 <11> (Bandai Namco) {11/01/2019}

100. [PS4] Demon Gaze 2: Global Edition – 14.149 <11> (Kadokawa) {14/12/2017} (50% de réduction sur le prix de base)

Les données suivantes sont compilées à partir des 162 titres dont les estimations numériques ont été publiées :

Ventes de jeux par console:

PlayStation 4 – 4.120.479 (89 jeux) Nintendo Switch – 3.487.668 (70 jeux) PlayStation Vita – 19.142 (2 jeux) Nintendo 3DS – 1.378 (1 jeu)

Les meilleurs éditeurs: