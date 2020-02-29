Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2. Doom 3

3. Unravel Two

4. Doom

5. Sonic Mania

6. Doom II

7. Just Dance 2020

8. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

9. Thief Simulator

10. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog

11. Sonic Forces

12. Stardew Valley

13. Minecraft

14. Child of Light Ultimate Edition

15. Monopoly

16. Dragon Ball FighterZ

17. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

18. Celeste

19. Cuphead

20. Goblin Sword

21. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition

22. Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

23. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

24. Pokemon Sword

25. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

26. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

27. Rune Factory 4 Special

28. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

29. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

30. Untitled Goose Game

Download-Only Games

1. Doom 3

2. Doom

3. Doom II

4. Thief Simulator

5. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog

6. Stardew Valley

7. Child of Light Ultimate Edition

8. Celeste

9. Cuphead

10. Goblin Sword

11. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition

12. Untitled Goose Game

13. Uno

14. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

15. Timberman VS

16. Cat Quest

17. Street Basketball

18. Moto Rush GT

19. Screen Cheat: Unplugged

20. Watermelon Party

21. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2

22. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition

23. Hollow Knight

24. 99 Vidas

25. Terraria

26. Death Squared

27. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

28. Goat Simulator: The GOATY

29. Shalnor Legends

30. Okami HD