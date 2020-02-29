Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2. Doom 3
3. Unravel Two
4. Doom
5. Sonic Mania
6. Doom II
7. Just Dance 2020
8. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
9. Thief Simulator
10. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
11. Sonic Forces
12. Stardew Valley
13. Minecraft
14. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
15. Monopoly
16. Dragon Ball FighterZ
17. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
18. Celeste
19. Cuphead
20. Goblin Sword
21. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
22. Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
23. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
24. Pokemon Sword
25. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
26. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
27. Rune Factory 4 Special
28. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
29. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
30. Untitled Goose Game
Download-Only Games
1. Doom 3
2. Doom
3. Doom II
4. Thief Simulator
5. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
6. Stardew Valley
7. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
8. Celeste
9. Cuphead
10. Goblin Sword
11. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
12. Untitled Goose Game
13. Uno
14. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
15. Timberman VS
16. Cat Quest
17. Street Basketball
18. Moto Rush GT
19. Screen Cheat: Unplugged
20. Watermelon Party
21. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2
22. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition
23. Hollow Knight
24. 99 Vidas
25. Terraria
26. Death Squared
27. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
28. Goat Simulator: The GOATY
29. Shalnor Legends
30. Okami HD