Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
- Les sorties de la semaine :
Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
Afterparty
Amoeba Battle: Microscopic RTS Action
AvoCuddle
Baron: Fur is Gonna Fly
Bleed Complete Bundle
Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut
Darts
Dude, Stop
I am Ball
ibb & obb
Kairobotica
Lost Horizon
Murder by Numbers
Save Koch
Swordbreaker: The Game
Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet
The Story Goes On
Unlock the King
Wunderling
- Précommandes Nintendo Switch
Aucune !?!
Démo de la semaine :
- Explosive Jake
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Super Kickers League
- WorldNeverland: Elnea Kingdom
Les promotions de la semaine:
|Title
|Discount
|Until
|Football Manager 2020 Touch
(SEGA)
|25% off
|09/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Koloro
(QubicGames)
|90% off
|29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Warlocks 2: God Slayers
(QubicGames)
|94% off
|29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Mana Spark
(QubicGames)
|90% off
|29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded
(QubicGames)
|90% off
|29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Unit 4
(Qubic Games)
|90% off
|29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|BRAWL
(QubicGames)
|90% off
|29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|One Strike
(QubicGames)
|80% off
|29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Blazing Beaks
(QubicGames)
|85% off
|29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Akane
(QubicGames)
|80% off
|29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Rocket League
(Psyonix)
|50% off
|18/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Resident Evil 5
(CAPCOM)
|33% off
|26/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Resident Evil 6
(CAPCOM)
|33% off
|26/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|KILL la KILL – IF
(Pqube)
|33% off
|19/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Celeste
(Matt Makes Games)
|66% off
|12/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|TowerFall
(Matt Makes Games Inc.)
|66% off
|12/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Submerged
(Uppercut Games)
|80% off
|15/03/2020, 23:59 local time
jerodoalle
after party…qu en anglais !
Man Uto
pas bcp de promo cette semaine …