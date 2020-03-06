Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

fire_akuma 2 commentaires C'est Chaud !, Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

  • Les sorties de la semaine :
    Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
    Afterparty
    Amoeba Battle: Microscopic RTS Action
    AvoCuddle
    Baron: Fur is Gonna Fly
    Bleed Complete Bundle
    Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut
    Darts
    Dude, Stop
    I am Ball
    ibb & obb
    Kairobotica
    Lost Horizon
    Murder by Numbers
    Save Koch
    Swordbreaker: The Game
    Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet
    The Story Goes On
    Unlock the King
    Wunderling
  • Précommandes Nintendo Switch
    Aucune !?!

Démo de la semaine :

  • Explosive Jake

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Super Kickers League
  • WorldNeverland: Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine:

Title Discount Until
Football Manager 2020 Touch
(SEGA)		 25% off 09/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Koloro
(QubicGames)		 90% off 29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Warlocks 2: God Slayers
(QubicGames)		 94% off 29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Mana Spark
(QubicGames)		 90% off 29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded
(QubicGames)		 90% off 29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Unit 4
(Qubic Games)		 90% off 29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
BRAWL
(QubicGames)		 90% off 29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
One Strike
(QubicGames)		 80% off 29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Blazing Beaks
(QubicGames)		 85% off 29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Akane
(QubicGames)		 80% off 29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Rocket League
(Psyonix)		 50% off 18/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Resident Evil 5
(CAPCOM)		 33% off 26/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Resident Evil 6
(CAPCOM)		 33% off 26/03/2020, 23:59 local time
KILL la KILL – IF
(Pqube)		 33% off 19/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Celeste
(Matt Makes Games)		 66% off 12/03/2020, 23:59 local time
TowerFall
(Matt Makes Games Inc.)		 66% off 12/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Submerged
(Uppercut Games)		 80% off 15/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! J'aime la Pizza, Jinx, Frozen et le LOSC. AFK je suis volleyeur et ADC/Jgl.

2 commentaires

  1. jerodoalle

    after party…qu en anglais !

    Répondre
  2. Man Uto

    pas bcp de promo cette semaine …

    Répondre

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire