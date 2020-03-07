Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

fire_akuma 1 Comment Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Doom 3
2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
3. Doom
4. Doom II
5. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
6. Dragon Ball FighterZ
7. Unravel Two
8. Mad Age & This Guy
9. Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
10. Stardew Valley
11. Minecraft
12. Rune Factory 4 Special
13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
14. Sonic Mania
15. Just Dance 2020
16. Pokemon Sword
17. Cuphead
18. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
19. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
20. VSR: Void Space Racing
21. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
22. Goblin Sword
23. Celeste
24. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
25. Untitled Goose Game
26. Sonic Forces
27. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
28. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition
29. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
30. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Download-Only Games

1. Doom 3
2. Doom
3. Doom II
4. Mad Age & This Guy
5. Stardew Valley
6. Cuphead
7. VSR: Void Space Racing
8. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
9. Goblin Sword
10. Celeste
11. Untitled Goose Game
12. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
13. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition
14. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
15. Screencheat: Unplugged
16. Preventive Strike
17. Watermelon Party
18. Hungry Shark World
19. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
20. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2
21. Earthworms
22. Cat Quest
23. Hollow Knight
24. Death Squared
25. Moto Rush GT
26. 911 Operator
27. Terraria
28. The Escapists 2
29. Uno

Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! J'aime la Pizza, Jinx, Frozen et le LOSC. AFK je suis volleyeur et ADC/Jgl.

1 Comment

  1. Juliuxx Potter

    DOOM, c’est moche :O

    Répondre

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire