Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Doom 3
2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
3. Doom
4. Doom II
5. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
6. Dragon Ball FighterZ
7. Unravel Two
8. Mad Age & This Guy
9. Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
10. Stardew Valley
11. Minecraft
12. Rune Factory 4 Special
13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
14. Sonic Mania
15. Just Dance 2020
16. Pokemon Sword
17. Cuphead
18. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
19. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
20. VSR: Void Space Racing
21. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
22. Goblin Sword
23. Celeste
24. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
25. Untitled Goose Game
26. Sonic Forces
27. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
28. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition
29. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
30. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Download-Only Games
1. Doom 3
2. Doom
3. Doom II
4. Mad Age & This Guy
5. Stardew Valley
6. Cuphead
7. VSR: Void Space Racing
8. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
9. Goblin Sword
10. Celeste
11. Untitled Goose Game
12. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
13. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition
14. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
15. Screencheat: Unplugged
16. Preventive Strike
17. Watermelon Party
18. Hungry Shark World
19. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
20. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2
21. Earthworms
22. Cat Quest
23. Hollow Knight
24. Death Squared
25. Moto Rush GT
26. 911 Operator
27. Terraria
28. The Escapists 2
29. Uno
Juliuxx Potter
DOOM, c’est moche :O