Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Doom 3

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

3. Doom

4. Doom II

5. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

6. Dragon Ball FighterZ

7. Unravel Two

8. Mad Age & This Guy

9. Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

10. Stardew Valley

11. Minecraft

12. Rune Factory 4 Special

13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

14. Sonic Mania

15. Just Dance 2020

16. Pokemon Sword

17. Cuphead

18. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

19. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

20. VSR: Void Space Racing

21. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog

22. Goblin Sword

23. Celeste

24. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

25. Untitled Goose Game

26. Sonic Forces

27. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

28. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition

29. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition

30. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Download-Only Games

1. Doom 3

2. Doom

3. Doom II

4. Mad Age & This Guy

5. Stardew Valley

6. Cuphead

7. VSR: Void Space Racing

8. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog

9. Goblin Sword

10. Celeste

11. Untitled Goose Game

12. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

13. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition

14. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition

15. Screencheat: Unplugged

16. Preventive Strike

17. Watermelon Party

18. Hungry Shark World

19. Child of Light Ultimate Edition

20. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2

21. Earthworms

22. Cat Quest

23. Hollow Knight

24. Death Squared

25. Moto Rush GT

26. 911 Operator

27. Terraria

28. The Escapists 2

29. Uno