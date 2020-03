Auto Chess : Heroes of Paragon reporté au dernier moment !

Un tweet sur la page officielle du jeu annonce le report de celui-ci.

Voici la traduction du tweet et le fameux tweet :

Hello, everyone! Important sad news.

Today was the day. The day when Paragon heroes were supposed to rejoin the battle in Auto Chess: Heroes of Paragon. Unfortunately, for the time being we’ve been forced to postpone the game’s Nintendo release for reasons beyond our control.

— Auto Chess: Heroes of Paragon (@ParagonHeroes) March 6, 2020