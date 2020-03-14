Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
- Mad Age & This Guy
- Doom 3
- Super Mario Party
- Preventive Strike
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Doom (1993)
- Just Dance 2020
- Minecraft
- VSR: Void Space Racing
- Stardew Valley
- Doom II
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Rocket League
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Cuphead
- Pokemon Sword
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Moonlighter
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Earthworms
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Untitled Goose Game
- Blazing Beaks
- Overcooked 2
- Rune Factory 4 Special
Download-Only Games
- Saboteur!
- Mana Spark
- Old Man’s Journey
- Hungry Shark World
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Murder by Numbers
- 911 Operator
- Defunct
- Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Bowling
- Goblin Sword
- Saboteur II
- Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition
- Screencheat: Unplugged
