Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
  3. Mad Age & This Guy
  4. Doom 3
  5. Super Mario Party
  6. Preventive Strike
  7. Super Mario Maker 2
  8. Doom (1993)
  9. Just Dance 2020
  10. Minecraft
  11. VSR: Void Space Racing
  12. Stardew Valley
  13. Doom II
  14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  15. Rocket League
  16. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  17. Cuphead
  18. Pokemon Sword
  19. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  20. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  21. Moonlighter
  22. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  23. Earthworms
  24. Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
  25. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
  26. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  27. Untitled Goose Game
  28. Blazing Beaks
  29. Overcooked 2
  30. Rune Factory 4 Special

Download-Only Games

  1. Mad Age & This Guy
  2. Doom 3
  3. Preventive Strike
  4. Doom (1993)
  5. VSR: Void Space Racing
  6. Stardew Valley
  7. Doom II
  8. Cuphead
  9. Earthworms
  10. Untitled Goose Game
  11. Blazing Beaks
  12. Saboteur!
  13. Mana Spark
  14. Old Man’s Journey
  15. Hungry Shark World
  16. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  17. Murder by Numbers
  18. 911 Operator
  19. Defunct
  20. Hollow Knight
  21. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
  22. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
  23. Bowling
  24. Goblin Sword
  25. Saboteur II
  26. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  27. Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition
  28. Screencheat: Unplugged
  29. Cities: Skylines
  30. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition

