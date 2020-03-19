Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
- Les sorties de la semaine :
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Beyond Enemy Lines: Essentials
Dezatopia
Diabolic
Doom 64
Exit the Gungeon
Explosive Jake
Factotum 90
Ghost Sweeper
Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1
Ittle Dew 2+
Knight Swap
La-Mulana
La-Mulana 2
Lust for Darkness: Dawn Edition
Mist Hunter
Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1
Pooplers
Quell Memento
Red Death
SeaBed
Silent World
Sky Racket
Super Bit Blaster XL
The Secret Order: Shadow Breach
This Strange Realm of Mine
Thunder Paw
Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing
Travel Mosaics: Roman Holiday
Uno Ultimate Edition: Uno + Uno Flip!
- Précommandes Nintendo Switch
Trials of Mana
Moving Out
Vampire: The Masquerade: Corteries of New York
Démo de la semaine :
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
- Moving Out
- Trials of Mana
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Aucun
Les promotions de la semaine:
|Title
|Discount
|Until
|Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
(Daedalic GmbH)
|50% off
|06/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Felix The Reaper
(Daedalic GmbH)
|40% off
|06/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Deponia
(Daedalic GmbH)
|75% off
|14/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|The Count Lucanor
(Merge Games)
|80% off
|29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition
(Rising Star Games)
|20% off
|29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Shantae: Half- Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
(WayForward)
|30% off
|29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
(WayForward)
|30% off
|29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|For The King
(Curve Digital)
|50% off
|07/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Smoke and Sacrifice
(Curve Digital)
|50% off
|07/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Rogue Aces
(Curve Digital)
|75% off
|07/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Manual Samuel
(Curve Digital)
|75% off
|07/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Velocity®2X
(Curve Digital)
|75% off
|07/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Snake Pass
(Curve Digital)
|70% off
|07/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Collection of Mana
(SQUARE ENIX)
|50% off
|30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|I am Setsuna
(SQUARE ENIX)
|40% off
|30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|DRAGON QUEST
(SQUARE ENIX)
|20% off
|30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
(SQUARE ENIX)
|50% off
|30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
(SQUARE ENIX)
|50% off
|30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|FINAL FANTASY VII
(SQUARE ENIX)
|50% off
|30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered
(SQUARE ENIX)
|40% off
|30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Final Fantasy IX
(SQUARE ENIX)
|50% off
|30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
(Awesome Games)
|75% off
|17/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Octopath Traveler
(Nintendo)
|50% off
|02/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Northgard
(Shiro Games)
|30% off
|30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Evoland Legendary Edition
(Shiro Games)
|60% off
|30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Gear.Club Unlimited
(Microids)
|33% off
|08/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Yooka-Laylee
(Team17)
|66% off
|29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
|Pikuniku
(Devolver Digital)
|92% off
|27/03/2020, 23:59 local time