Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

  • Les sorties de la semaine :
    Animal Crossing: New Horizons
    Beyond Enemy Lines: Essentials
    Dezatopia
    Diabolic
    Doom 64
    Exit the Gungeon
    Explosive Jake
    Factotum 90
    Ghost Sweeper
    Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1
    Ittle Dew 2+
    Knight Swap
    La-Mulana
    La-Mulana 2
    Lust for Darkness: Dawn Edition
    Mist Hunter
    Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1
    Pooplers
    Quell Memento
    Red Death
    SeaBed
    Silent World
    Sky Racket
    Super Bit Blaster XL
    The Secret Order: Shadow Breach
    This Strange Realm of Mine
    Thunder Paw
    Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing
    Travel Mosaics: Roman Holiday
    Uno Ultimate Edition: Uno + Uno Flip!
  • Précommandes Nintendo Switch
    Trials of Mana
    Moving Out
    Vampire: The Masquerade: Corteries of New York

Démo de la semaine :

  • Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
  • Moving Out
  • Trials of Mana

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Aucun

Les promotions de la semaine:

Title Discount Until
Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
(Daedalic GmbH)		 50% off 06/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Felix The Reaper
(Daedalic GmbH)		 40% off 06/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Deponia
(Daedalic GmbH)		 75% off 14/04/2020, 23:59 local time
The Count Lucanor
(Merge Games)		 80% off 29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition
(Rising Star Games)		 20% off 29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Shantae: Half- Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
(WayForward)		 30% off 29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
(WayForward)		 30% off 29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
For The King
(Curve Digital)		 50% off 07/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Smoke and Sacrifice
(Curve Digital)		 50% off 07/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Rogue Aces
(Curve Digital)		 75% off 07/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Manual Samuel
(Curve Digital)		 75% off 07/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Velocity®2X
(Curve Digital)		 75% off 07/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Snake Pass
(Curve Digital)		 70% off 07/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Collection of Mana
(SQUARE ENIX)		 50% off 30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
I am Setsuna
(SQUARE ENIX)		 40% off 30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
DRAGON QUEST
(SQUARE ENIX)		 20% off 30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
(SQUARE ENIX)		 50% off 30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
(SQUARE ENIX)		 50% off 30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
FINAL FANTASY VII
(SQUARE ENIX)		 50% off 30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered
(SQUARE ENIX)		 40% off 30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Final Fantasy IX
(SQUARE ENIX)		 50% off 30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
(Awesome Games)		 75% off 17/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Octopath Traveler
(Nintendo)		 50% off 02/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Northgard
(Shiro Games)		 30% off 30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Evoland Legendary Edition
(Shiro Games)		 60% off 30/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Gear.Club Unlimited
(Microids)		 33% off 08/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Yooka-Laylee
(Team17)		 66% off 29/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Pikuniku
(Devolver Digital)		 92% off 27/03/2020, 23:59 local time
