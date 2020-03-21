Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

3. Mad Age & This Guy

4. Just Dance 2020

5. Super Mario Party

6. Preventive Strike

7. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

8. Overcooked 2

9. Super Mario Maker 2

10. Minecraft

11. Stardew Valley

12. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

13. Rocket League

14. Monopoly

15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

16. Old Man’s Journey

17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

18. Blazing Beaks

19. Child of Light Ultimate Edition

20. Pokemon Sword

21. Overcooked: Special Edition

22. Cuphead

23. Luigi’s Mansion 3

24. NBA 2K20

25. Untitled Goose Game

26. Cities Skylines

27. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

28. Exit the Gungeon

29. Final Fantasy VII

30. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Download-Only Games

1. Mad Age & This Guy

2. Preventive Strike

3. Stardew Valley

4. Old Man’s Journey

5. Blazing Beaks

6. Child of Light Ultimate Edition

7. Cuphead

8. Untitled Goose Game

9. Cities Skylines

10. Exit the Gungeon

11. Final Fantasy VII

12. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

13. Uno

14. VSR: Void Space Racing

15. Enter the Gungeon

16. Saboteur!

17. Defunct

18. Doom 64

19. Hollow Knight

20. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

21. Warlocks: God Slayers

22. Ultimate Chicken Horse

23. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

24. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

25. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

26. Mana Spark

27. Final Fantasy IX

28. Wheel of Fortune

29. Earthworms

30. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!