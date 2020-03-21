Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
3. Mad Age & This Guy
4. Just Dance 2020
5. Super Mario Party
6. Preventive Strike
7. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
8. Overcooked 2
9. Super Mario Maker 2
10. Minecraft
11. Stardew Valley
12. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
13. Rocket League
14. Monopoly
15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
16. Old Man’s Journey
17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
18. Blazing Beaks
19. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
20. Pokemon Sword
21. Overcooked: Special Edition
22. Cuphead
23. Luigi’s Mansion 3
24. NBA 2K20
25. Untitled Goose Game
26. Cities Skylines
27. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
28. Exit the Gungeon
29. Final Fantasy VII
30. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
Download-Only Games
1. Mad Age & This Guy
2. Preventive Strike
3. Stardew Valley
4. Old Man’s Journey
5. Blazing Beaks
6. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
7. Cuphead
8. Untitled Goose Game
9. Cities Skylines
10. Exit the Gungeon
11. Final Fantasy VII
12. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
13. Uno
14. VSR: Void Space Racing
15. Enter the Gungeon
16. Saboteur!
17. Defunct
18. Doom 64
19. Hollow Knight
20. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
21. Warlocks: God Slayers
22. Ultimate Chicken Horse
23. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
24. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
25. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
26. Mana Spark
27. Final Fantasy IX
28. Wheel of Fortune
29. Earthworms
30. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
Man Uto
mario party 5e, un signe du confinement en famille ?