Top des ventes de la semaine en France sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Comme chaque début de semaine, tournons-nous vers les meilleures ventes de la semaine en France sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pikuniku
- Old Man’s Journey
- Rocket League
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pokémon Donjon Mystère : Équipe de Secours DX
- Minecraft
- Overcooked! 2
- Super Mario Party
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch Edition
- Overcooked! Two Point Hospital
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Just Dance 2020
- Pokémon Épée
- Final Fantasy 7
- Asterix et Obélix XXL 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Super Chariot
- Octopath Travelers
- Okami HD
- Noir Chronicles: City of Crime
- Bowling
- Doom 64
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Final Fantasy 8
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
Top eShop Only
- Pikuniku
- Old Man’s Journey
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch Edition
- Final Fantasy VII
- Okami HD
- Noir Chronicles: City of Crime
- Bowling
- Doom 64
- Warlocks God Slayers
- Final Fantasy VIII
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Final Fantasy IX
- 911 Operator
- Blazing Beaks
- Celeste
- Pocket Mini Golf
- Enter the Gungeon
- Stardew Valley
- Exit the Gungeon
- Mana Spark
- Cuphead
- Thief Simulator
- Real Drift Racing
- Heave Ho
- Koloro
- Food Truck Tycoon
- Screencheat: Unplugged
- Resident Evil 6
- Submerged
Man Uto
enter the gungeon profite de la sortie de Exit de gungeon