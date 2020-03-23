Top des ventes de la semaine en France sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Comme chaque début de semaine, tournons-nous vers les meilleures ventes de la semaine en France sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Pikuniku
  3. Old Man’s Journey
  4. Rocket League
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Pokémon Donjon Mystère : Équipe de Secours DX
  7. Minecraft
  8. Overcooked! 2
  9. Super Mario Party
  10. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  11. Ori and the Blind Forest
  12. Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  13. Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch Edition
  14. Overcooked! Two Point Hospital
  15. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  16. Just Dance 2020
  17. Pokémon Épée
  18. Final Fantasy 7
  19. Asterix et Obélix XXL 2
  20. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  21. Super Chariot
  22. Octopath Travelers
  23. Okami HD
  24. Noir Chronicles: City of Crime
  25. Bowling
  26. Doom 64
  27. Super Mario Odyssey
  29. Final Fantasy 8
  30. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Top eShop Only

  1. Pikuniku
  2. Old Man’s Journey
  3. Ori and the Blind Forest
  4. Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch Edition
  5. Final Fantasy VII
  6. Okami HD
  7. Noir Chronicles: City of Crime
  8. Bowling
  9. Doom 64
  10. Warlocks God Slayers
  11. Final Fantasy VIII
  12. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  13. Final Fantasy IX
  14. 911 Operator
  15. Blazing Beaks
  16. Celeste
  17. Pocket Mini Golf
  18. Enter the Gungeon
  19. Stardew Valley
  20. Exit the Gungeon
  21. Mana Spark
  22. Cuphead
  23. Thief Simulator
  24. Real Drift Racing
  25. Heave Ho
  26. Koloro
  27. Food Truck Tycoon
  28. Screencheat: Unplugged
  29. Resident Evil 6
  30. Submerged
