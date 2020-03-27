Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
- Les sorties de la semaine :
Gigantasaurous The Game
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
Ara Fell Enhanced Edition
Bohemian Killing
Bug Academy
Card Game Bundle Vol. 1
Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe
Children of Zodiarcs
Colorgrid
CopperBell
Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Editions
Dogurai
Dream Gallery
Duck Souls+
Good Job!
Grand Guilds
Hyperspace Delivery Service
Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 2
Jeopardy!
JigSaw Abundance
Mekorama
NecroWorm
One Step From Eden
Panzer Dragoon: Remake
R.B.I. Baseball 20
Repressed
Rhythm of the Gods
Shinsekai Into the Depths
Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition
Slot
Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
Trailer Trashers
Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
Wanba Warriors
Wenjia
Wheel of Fortune
- Précommandes Nintendo Switch
51 Worldwide Games
In Other Waters
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
Démo de la semaine :
- Bravely Default II
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- Torchlight II
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Aucun
Les promotions de la semaine (pour le moment on a aucune informations hors):
|Game Title
|Saving
|Until
|One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|-75%
|Sat 25th Apr
|Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition (Plug In Digital)
|-60%
|Wed 15th Apr