Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

  • Les sorties de la semaine :
    Gigantasaurous The Game
    One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
    Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
    Ara Fell Enhanced Edition
    Bohemian Killing
    Bug Academy
    Card Game Bundle Vol. 1
    Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe
    Children of Zodiarcs
    Colorgrid
    CopperBell
    Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Editions
    Dogurai
    Dream Gallery
    Duck Souls+
    Good Job!
    Grand Guilds
    Hyperspace Delivery Service
    Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 2
    Jeopardy!
    JigSaw Abundance
    Mekorama
    NecroWorm
    One Step From Eden
    Panzer Dragoon: Remake
    R.B.I. Baseball 20
    Repressed
    Rhythm of the Gods
    Shinsekai Into the Depths
    Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition
    Slot
    Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
    Trailer Trashers
    Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
    Wanba Warriors
    Wenjia
    Wheel of Fortune
  • Précommandes Nintendo Switch
    51 Worldwide Games
    In Other Waters
    Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Démo de la semaine :

  • Bravely Default II
  • Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  • Torchlight II

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Aucun

Les promotions de la semaine (pour le moment on a aucune informations hors):

Game Title Saving Until
One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -75% Sat 25th Apr
Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition (Plug In Digital) -60% Wed 15th Apr
