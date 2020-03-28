Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2. Drawful 2

3. Just Dance 2020

4. Pikuniku

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. Minecraft

7. Monopoly

8. Overcooked 2

9. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

10. Super Mario Party

11. Doom 64

12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

13. Stardew Valley

14. Mad Age & This Guy

15. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

16. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

17. Octopath Traveler

18. Final Fantasy VII

19. Watermelon Party

20. Old Man’s Journey

21. Preventive Strike

22. Pokemon Sword

23. Child of Light Ultimate Edition

24. Luigi’s Mansion 3

25. Overcooked: Special Edition

26. Rocket League

27. Uno

28. Exit the Gungeon

29. Untitled Goose Game

30. Cuphead

Download-Only Games

1. Drawful 2

2. Pikuniku

3. Doom 64

4. Stardew Valley

5. Mad Age & This Guy

6. Final Fantasy VII

7. Watermelon Party

8. Old Man’s Journey

9. Preventive Strike

10. Child of Light Ultimate Edition

11. Uno

12. Exit the Gungeon

13. Untitled Goose Game

14. Cuphead

15. Pocket Mini Golf

16. Blazing Beaks

17. Cities: Skylines

18. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

19. Final Fantasy IX

20. Runner3

21. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

22. Thief Simulator

23. Enter the Gungeon

24. Wheel of Fortune

25. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

26. Hollow Knight

27. Anodyne

28. Good Job!

29. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

30. Draw a Stickman: Epic 2