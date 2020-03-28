Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2. Drawful 2
3. Just Dance 2020
4. Pikuniku
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. Minecraft
7. Monopoly
8. Overcooked 2
9. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
10. Super Mario Party
11. Doom 64
12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
13. Stardew Valley
14. Mad Age & This Guy
15. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
16. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
17. Octopath Traveler
18. Final Fantasy VII
19. Watermelon Party
20. Old Man’s Journey
21. Preventive Strike
22. Pokemon Sword
23. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
24. Luigi’s Mansion 3
25. Overcooked: Special Edition
26. Rocket League
27. Uno
28. Exit the Gungeon
29. Untitled Goose Game
30. Cuphead

Download-Only Games

1. Drawful 2
2. Pikuniku
3. Doom 64
4. Stardew Valley
5. Mad Age & This Guy
6. Final Fantasy VII
7. Watermelon Party
8. Old Man’s Journey
9. Preventive Strike
10. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
11. Uno
12. Exit the Gungeon
13. Untitled Goose Game
14. Cuphead
15. Pocket Mini Golf
16. Blazing Beaks
17. Cities: Skylines
18. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
19. Final Fantasy IX
20. Runner3
21. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
22. Thief Simulator
23. Enter the Gungeon
24. Wheel of Fortune
25. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
26. Hollow Knight
27. Anodyne
28. Good Job!
29. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
30. Draw a Stickman: Epic 2

1 Comment

  1. Juliuxx Potter

    AC toujours premier 😛

    Répondre

