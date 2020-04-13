Livestream: RDV ce soir à 19H sur notre chaine Twitch pour gagner plein de jeux

Ce soir, sur notre chaîne Twitch, c’est le lancement des festivités pour fêter les 18 ans du site Nintendo-Town.fr
Il faudra juste être présent sur le live et tenter de gagner jusqu’à dix jeux Nintendo Switch dès ce soir. Plus d’informations sur l’anniversaire du site seront dévoilées lors du stream ou demain sur le site web. Restez proche de nos réseaux Twitter, Discord, Tipeee et Facebook pour en rien louper !
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Super Mario Odyssey
Overwatch
Super Mario Party
Dead Cells
Octopath Traveler
Yoshi’s Crafted World
Super Mario Maker 2
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Dragon Quest Builders
Daemon X Machina
Mario & Sonic 2020
Fitness Boxing
Stardew Valley
Pokemon Epee ou Bouclier
Splatoon 2
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Hollow Knight
Pokemon Donjon DX
Kawashima
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Luigi’s Mansion 3
DRAGON QUEST XI
Pokemon: Let’s Go
Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Overcooked! 2
Iconoclasts
Assault On Metaltron
LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle
Dark Souls: Remastered
Celeste
Wargroove
Enter the Gungeon
Pokken Tournament DX
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
The Stretchers
Mario Tennis Aces
1-2 Switch
Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2
Kirby Star Allies
Undertale
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
ARMS
ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Astral Chain
Bayonetta 2
Fire Emblem Warriors
Glaive: Brick Breaker
Little Nightmares
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Planetary Defense Force
Nechiku
Waouh c’est super ! Merci pour les cadeaux et bon anniversaire !
sangodam Lagrange
Bon Anniversaire !!
Rabkitu
Joyeux anniversaire !!