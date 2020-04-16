Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

  • Les sorties de la semaine :
    Finding Teddy 2: Definitive Edition
    A Fold Apart
    Arcade Archives Plus Alpha
    Billion Road
    Blind Men
    Boot Hill Bounties
    Can Androids Pray: Blue
    Doubles Hard
    Freakout: Calamity TV Show
    Galaxy Warfighter
    Hyper Jam
    Kawaii Deathu Desu
    Later Daters
    Lost Artifacts: Golden Island
    Path of Giants
    Renegade
    River City Ransom
    Rover Wars
    Save Your Nuts
    Sniper
    Super Pixel Racer
    The Casebook of Arkady Smith
    Theme Park Simulator
    ZHED
  • Précommandes Nintendo Switch
    ?

Démo de la semaine :

  • Picross S4
  • Sky Rogue
  • The Casebook of Arkady Smith

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Link-a-Pix Deluxe
  • ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4
  • Soul Searching
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine:

Game Title Saving Until
RIVE: Ultimate Edition (Two Tribes Publishing) -90% Sun 17th May
Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition (Two Tribes Publishing) -90% Sun 17th May
Hyper Sentinel (Huey Games) -83% Sun 19th Apr
HoPiKo (Merge Games) -80% Sun 26th Apr
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition (HandyGames) -79% Thu 23rd Apr
Golf Peaks (7Levels) -50% Fri 15th May
Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition (Gun Media) -50% Wed 29th Apr
Gunman Clive HD Collection (Hörberg Productions) -50% Thu 30th Apr
Rocket League® (Psyonix) -50% Mon 20th Apr
World of Goo (Tomorrow Corporation) -50% Wed 22nd Apr
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) -30% Thu 30th Apr
