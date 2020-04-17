Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

fire_akuma 1 Comment 3DS, Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 9 au 15 avril 2020).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./01. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]
02./04. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]
03./05. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]
04./07. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2020]
05./08. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]
06./11. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]
07./10. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]
08./19. – Attack of the Toys Tank (Shiryuden) [19.9.2019] (était en promotion à 80%)
09./00. – Gorogoa (Annapurna Interactive) [21.12.2017] (était en promotion)
10./16. – KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-Mode) [30.8.2018] (était en promotion à 23%)
11./13. – Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05.10.2018]
12./09. – Good Job! (Nintendo) [26.3.2020]
13./00. – Final Fantasy VII (Square-Enix) [26.3.2019]
14./03. – Kotoba no Puzzle: Mojipittan Encore (Bandai-Namco) [02.4.2020]
15./18. – Puyo Puyo Tetris S Special Price (SEGA) [03.3.2017] (était en promotion à 30%)
16./00. – Tetjis (Silverstar Japan) [09.8.2018]
17./00. – Slay the Spire (Humble Bundle) [06.6.2019] (actuellement en promotion à 25%)
18./00. – Donu County (Annapurna Interactive) [18.12.2018] (était en promotion)
19./00. – The Escapists: Complete Edition (Team17) [23.5.2019] (était en promotion)
20./00. – Fitness Boxing (Imagineer) [20.12.2018]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./02. – Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) [23.11.2016]
02./01. – Monster Strike (mixi) [17.12.2015]
03./05. – Dimon World Re:Digitize Decode (Bandai-Namco) [27.6.2013]
04./06. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]
05./03. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]
06./08. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]
07./00. – Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017]
08./00. – Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition (Microsoft Japan) [14.9.2017]
09./00. – Dragon Quest (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017]
10./00. – Bonds of the Skies (Kemco) [11.10.2017] (était en promotion)

Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! J'aime la Pizza, Jinx, Frozen et le LOSC. AFK je suis volleyeur et ADC/Jgl.

1 Comment

  1. Man Uto

    on ne peut dire qu’on est surpris

    Répondre

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire