Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 23 au 29 avril 2020).

La semaine prochaines, les jeux suivant sortiront: Bare Knuckle IV, Fairy Knights, Gnosia, Moving Out, SNK Gals‘ Fighters, etc.

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./01. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

02./09. – Final Fantasy VII (Square-Enix) [26.3.2019] (actuellement en promotion à – 50%)

03./13. – Trials of Mana (Square-Enix) [24.4.2020]

04./05. – Oumori Charisou DX (spicysoft) [08.2.2018] (actuellement en promotion à – 83%)

05./00. – Final Fantasy IX (Square-Enix) [14.2.2019] (actuellement en promotion à – 50%)

06./00. – Final Fantasy VIII (Square-Enix) [03.9.2019] (actuellement en promotion à – 50%)

07./06. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

08./00. – Fitness Boxing (Imagineer) [20.12.2018] (actuellement en promotion à – 20%)

09./03. – Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy (Level-5) [09.8.2018] (actuellement en promotion à – 77%)

10./08. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (actuellement en promotion à – 50%)

11./00. – Undertale (8-4) [15.9.2018] (actuellement en promotion à – 40%)

12./04. – Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (Level-5) [20.9.2019] (actuellement en promotion à – 75%)

13./07. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

14./00. – Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Square-Enix) [11.4.2019] (actuellement en promotion à – 50%)

15./00. – Tick Tock: A Tale for Two (Other Tales Interactive) [05.12.2019] (était en promotion)

16./00. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] (actuellement en promotion à – 40%)

17./11. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]

18./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (actuellement en promotion à – 30%)

19./17. – Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher) [02.8.2018] (actuellement en promotion à – 80%)

20./12. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) [23.11.2016]

02./04. – EYERESH for Nintendo 3DS Me no Stretch & Training (Remedia) [31.8.2016] (actuellement en promotion à – 100 Yen, au lieu de 800 Yen)

03./05. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017] (actuellement en promotion à – 1 155 Yen, au lieu de 1 650 Yen)

04./03. – Bike Rider DX (spicysoft) [26.12.2012] (actuellement en promotion à – 100 Yen, au lieu de 400 Yen)

05./10. – Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017] (actuellement en promotion à – 654 Yen, au lieu de 935 Yen)

06./07. – Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns (Marvelous) [23.6.2016] (actuellement en promotion à – 1 980 Yen, au lieu de 5 478 Yen)

07./06. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]

08./00. – Dragon Quest (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017] (actuellement en promotion à – 462 Yen, au lieu de 660 Yen)

09./00. – Monster Hunter XX (Capcom) [18.3.2017] (actuellement en promotion à – 1 210 Yen, au lieu de 4 063 Yen)

10./09. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]