Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Celeste

4. Minecraft

5. Just Dance 2020

6. Cuphead

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

8. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

9. Streets of Rage 4

10. Super Mario Party

11. Overcooked 2

12. Katamari Damacy Reroll

13. Trials of Mana

14. Pokemon Sword

15. Monopoly

16. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

17. Luigi’s Mansion 3

18. Okami HD

19. Super Mario Odyssey

20. Rocket League

21. Super Mario Maker 2

22. Pocket Mini Golf

23. Stardew Valley

24. Ding Dong XL

25. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

26. Uno

27. Final Fantasy VII

28. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

29. Dragon Ball FighterZ

30. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Download-Only Games

5. Pocket Mini Golf

7. Ding Dong XL

11. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

12. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

13. Defunct

14. Untitled Goose Game

15. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto

16. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

17. Little Nightmares Complete Edition

18. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

19. Gurgamoth

20. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

21. Namco Museum

22. Good Job!

23. Hollow Knight

24. Street Basketball

25. Stunt Kite Party

26. Quest for the Golden Duck

27. Sushi Time!

28. Invisigun Reloaded

29. Ultra Offroad Simulation 2019 Alaska

30. Starman