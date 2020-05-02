Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Celeste
4. Minecraft
5. Just Dance 2020
6. Cuphead
7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
8. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
9. Streets of Rage 4
10. Super Mario Party
11. Overcooked 2
12. Katamari Damacy Reroll
13. Trials of Mana
14. Pokemon Sword
15. Monopoly
16. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
17. Luigi’s Mansion 3
18. Okami HD
19. Super Mario Odyssey
20. Rocket League
21. Super Mario Maker 2
22. Pocket Mini Golf
23. Stardew Valley
24. Ding Dong XL
25. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
26. Uno
27. Final Fantasy VII
28. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
29. Dragon Ball FighterZ
30. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
Download-Only Games
1. Celeste
2. Cuphead
3. Streets of Rage 4
4. Okami HD
5. Pocket Mini Golf
6. Stardew Valley
7. Ding Dong XL
8. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
9. Uno
10. Final Fantasy VII
11. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
12. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
13. Defunct
14. Untitled Goose Game
15. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto
16. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
17. Little Nightmares Complete Edition
18. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
19. Gurgamoth
20. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
21. Namco Museum
22. Good Job!
23. Hollow Knight
24. Street Basketball
25. Stunt Kite Party
26. Quest for the Golden Duck
27. Sushi Time!
28. Invisigun Reloaded
29. Ultra Offroad Simulation 2019 Alaska
30. Starman