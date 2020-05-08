Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

  • Les sorties de la semaine :
    Spirit of the North
    Bomb
    Cloudbase Prime
    Dark Burial
    Feathery Ears
    Fledgling Heroes
    Fury Unleashed
    Gerritory
    Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime
    Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge
    Infinite: Beyond the Mind
    Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl
    Jet Ski Rush
    Lonely Mountains: Downhill
    Megabyte Punch
    Monochrome World
    Our Two Bedroom Story
    Pong Quest
    Reed 2
    Relic Hunters Zero: Remix
    Slayin 2
    Stone
    SuperMash
    Task Force Kampas
    Tennis Club Story
    The Bullet: Time for Revenge
    The Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game
    Tonight We Riot
    Void Bastards
  • Précommandes Nintendo Switch
    Ion Fury

Démo de la semaine :

  • Nop

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
  • One Strike
  • SAMURAI SHODOWN
  • Tennis World Tour
  • The Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game
  • Void Bastards

Les promotions de la semaine:

Saints Row IV®: Re-Elected (Koch Media) -30% Thu 14th May
Hyper Light Drifter – Special Edition (Abylight) -50% Wed 20th May
Bleed Complete Bundle (Digerati) -84% Sat 23rd May
Blazing Beaks (QubicGames) -86% Fri 5th Jun
