Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
- Les sorties de la semaine :
Spirit of the North
Bomb
Cloudbase Prime
Dark Burial
Feathery Ears
Fledgling Heroes
Fury Unleashed
Gerritory
Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime
Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge
Infinite: Beyond the Mind
Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl
Jet Ski Rush
Lonely Mountains: Downhill
Megabyte Punch
Monochrome World
Our Two Bedroom Story
Pong Quest
Reed 2
Relic Hunters Zero: Remix
Slayin 2
Stone
SuperMash
Task Force Kampas
Tennis Club Story
The Bullet: Time for Revenge
The Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game
Tonight We Riot
Void Bastards
- Précommandes Nintendo Switch
Ion Fury
Démo de la semaine :
- Nop
Les DLC de la semaine :
- GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
- One Strike
- SAMURAI SHODOWN
- Tennis World Tour
- The Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game
- Void Bastards
Les promotions de la semaine:
|Saints Row IV®: Re-Elected (Koch Media)
|-30%
|Thu 14th May
|Hyper Light Drifter – Special Edition (Abylight)
|-50%
|Wed 20th May
|Bleed Complete Bundle (Digerati)
|-84%
|Sat 23rd May
|Blazing Beaks (QubicGames)
|-86%
|Fri 5th Jun