Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
- Ion Fury
Shmup Collection
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
Arcade Archives Radical Radial
Armed 7 DX
Black Jack
Carnage: Battle Arena
Cooking Simulator
Dungeon of the Endless
Emma: Lost in Memories
Greedroid
HardCube
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
Huntdown
Island Saver
Jet Lancer
Kakuro Magic
Kholat
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
Piano
Roulette
Satazius Next
She Sees Red: Interactive Movie
Super Mega Baseball 3
The Elder Scrolls: Blades
The Experiment: Escape Room
Thy Sword
Travel Mosaics 3: Tokyo Animated
Wolflame
- Précommandes Nintendo Switch
Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
Resolutiion
Démo de la semaine :
- Super Mega Baseball 3
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Race with Ryan
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix
- Island Saver
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces
- Super Kickers League
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
- TINY METAL: FULL METAL RUMBLE
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
- WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom
Les promotions de la semaine:
|Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack (DLC) (WB Games)
|£15.99
|Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (CAPCOM Europe)
|-60%
|Thu 11th Jun
|Hand of Fate 2 (Defiant Development)
|-60%
|Thu 28th May
|Astebreed (PLAYISM)
|-60%
|Wed 27th May
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM)
|-50%
|Thu 11th Jun
|OKAMI HD (CAPCOM)
|-50%
|Thu 11th Jun
|Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM)
|-50%
|Thu 11th Jun
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection (WW) (CAPCOM)
|-50%
|Thu 11th Jun
|Devil May Cry (CAPCOM)
|-40%
|Thu 11th Jun
|Devil May Cry 2 (CAPCOM)
|-40%
|Thu 11th Jun
|Axiom Verge (Thomas Happ Games)
|-40%
|Thu 21st May
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM)
|-33%
|Thu 11th Jun
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM)
|-33%
|Thu 11th Jun
|Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe)
|-33%
|Thu 11th Jun
C’est maigre encore cette semaine