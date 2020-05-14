Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

  • Ion Fury
    Shmup Collection
    TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
    Arcade Archives Radical Radial
    Armed 7 DX
    Black Jack
    Carnage: Battle Arena
    Cooking Simulator
    Dungeon of the Endless
    Emma: Lost in Memories
    Greedroid
    HardCube
    Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
    Huntdown
    Island Saver
    Jet Lancer
    Kakuro Magic
    Kholat
    Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
    Piano
    Roulette
    Satazius Next
    She Sees Red: Interactive Movie
    Super Mega Baseball 3
    The Elder Scrolls: Blades
    The Experiment: Escape Room
    Thy Sword
    Travel Mosaics 3: Tokyo Animated
    Wolflame
  • Précommandes Nintendo Switch
    Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
    Resolutiion

Démo de la semaine :

  • Super Mega Baseball 3

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Race with Ryan
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix
  • Island Saver
  • Pic-a-Pix Pieces
  • Super Kickers League
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
  • TINY METAL: FULL METAL RUMBLE
  • TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine:

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack (DLC) (WB Games) £15.99
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (CAPCOM Europe) -60% Thu 11th Jun
Hand of Fate 2 (Defiant Development) -60% Thu 28th May
Astebreed (PLAYISM) -60% Wed 27th May
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) -50% Thu 11th Jun
OKAMI HD (CAPCOM) -50% Thu 11th Jun
Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) -50% Thu 11th Jun
Mega Man X Legacy Collection (WW) (CAPCOM) -50% Thu 11th Jun
Devil May Cry (CAPCOM) -40% Thu 11th Jun
Devil May Cry 2 (CAPCOM) -40% Thu 11th Jun
Axiom Verge (Thomas Happ Games) -40% Thu 21st May
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) -33% Thu 11th Jun
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) -33% Thu 11th Jun
Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) -33% Thu 11th Jun
1 Comment

  1. Tonysmb ...

    C’est maigre encore cette semaine

    Répondre

