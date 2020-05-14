Top des ventes des deux dernières semaines au Japon: la Golden Week

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la dernière semaine au Japon (du 27 avril au 10 mai 2020), dont les chiffres ont été fournis par Famitsu, il s’agit d’un rapport de rattrape couvrant deux semaines au lieu d’une seule.

Le top 30 des ventes sur la semaine 18 (du 27 avril au 3 mai)

01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 260.357 / 4.155.516 <80-100%> (-8%)

02./06. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 81.649 / 860.592 <80-100%> (+561%)

03./04. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake # <RPG> (Square Enix) {2020.04.10} (¥8.980) – 39.485 / 878.559 <80-100%> (-40%)

04./02. [PS4] Trials of Mana # <RPG> (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (¥5.980) – 24.067 / 104.450 <80-100%> (-70%)

05./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 20.396 / 2.918.245 <80-100%> (+34%)

06./09. [NSW] Super Mario Party # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 13.920 / 1.430.200 <80-100%> (+48%)

07./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 13.390 / 3.678.894 <80-100%> (+39%)

08./03. [NSW] Trials of Mana # <RPG> (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (¥5.980) – 12.831 / 82.945 <80-100%> (-82%)

09./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 12.391 / 3.395.693 <80-100%> (+48%)

10./22. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 9.506 / 211.889 <80-100%> (+102%)

11./14. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.458 / 1.371.668 <80-100%> (+21%)

12./13. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 7.651 / 3.586.123 <80-100%> (-4%)

13./12. [PS4] Resident Evil 3 # <ADV> (Capcom) {2020.04.03} (¥7.800) – 7.107 / 251.747 <80-100%> (-13%)

14./20. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe <New Super Mario Bros. U \ New Super Luigi U> <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) – 6.264 / 832.925 <80-100%> (+28%)

15./15. [PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 <ACT> (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.03.26} (¥7.800) – 5.660 / 128.502 <80-100%> (-15%)

16./17. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 <ACT> (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.03.26} (¥7.800) – 5.621 / 110.457 <80-100%> (-5%)

17./23. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 5.443 / 904.490 <80-100%> (+29%)

18./19. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 5.305 / 1.576.348 <80-100%> (+0%)

19./00. [NSW] Fitness Boxing <HOB> (Imagineer) {2018.12.20} (¥5.800) – 4.970 / 100.051 <80-100%> (+100%)

20./21. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition <Monster Hunter: World \ Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne> # <ACT> (Capcom) {2019.09.06} (¥6.990) – 4.579 / 464.056 <80-100%> (-4%)

21./24. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition <Grand Theft Auto V \ Grand Theft Auto Online> [2][Reprint] <ACT> (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2019.11.07} (¥3.500) – 4.479 / 44.660 <80-100%> (+14%)

22./28. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version <SPT> (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) – 4.270 / 431.730 <80-100%> (+22%)

23./00. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) – 4.156 / 500.117 <80-100%> (+356%)

24./25. [PS4] Nioh 2 <RPG> (Koei Tecmo) {2020.03.12} (¥7.800) – 4.010 / 154.296 <80-100%> (+3%)

25./27. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2020.03.06} (¥5.980) – 3.999 / 245.610 <80-100%> (+9%)

26./10. [PS4] Predator: Hunting Grounds <ACT> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.04.24} (¥4.900) – 3.847 / 13.019 <40-60%> (-58%)

27./29. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 <SPT> (Sega) {2019.11.01} (¥5.990) – 3.838 / 309.084 <80-100%> (+30%)

28./00. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) – 3.415 / 638.149 <80-100%> (+36%)

29./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare <ACT> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2019.10.25} (¥7.900) – 3.158 / 241.692 <80-100%> (+47%)

30./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition # <RPG> (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) – 3.099 / 515.515 <80-100%> (+33%)

Semaine 19 (du 4 au 10 mai)

01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 194.942 / 4.350.458 (-25%)

02./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 22.740 / 883.332 (-72%)

03./03. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake # <RPG> (Square Enix) {2020.04.10} (¥8.980) – 18.549 / 897.108 (-53%)

04./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 17.924 / 2.936.169 (-12%)

05./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 13.467 / 3.409.160 (+9%)

06./04. [PS4] Trials of Mana # <RPG> (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (¥5.980) – 12.836 / 117.286 (-47%)

07./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 11.808 / 3.690.702 (-12%)

08./06. [NSW] Super Mario Party # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 10.639 / 1.440.839 (-24%)

09./10. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 10.580 / 222.469 (+11%)

10./11. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 9.271 / 1.380.939 (+10%)

semaine 18 et 19 / 2

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 78.731 | 107.104 | 53.096 | 2.094.014 | 1.205.716 | 13.477.445 | | PS4 # | 16.239 | 33.056 | 18.739 | 352.475 | 514.403 | 9.100.718 | | 3DS # | 1.711 | 1.784 | 6.824 | 23.080 | 108.864 | 24.519.227 | | XB1 # | 125 | 242 | 206 | 1.907 | 2.372 | 113.153 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 96.806 | 142.186 | 79.446 | 2.471.476 | 1.865.162 | 47.210.543 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW L | 19.988 | 40.495 | | 1.139.142 | | 2.184.525 | | NSW | 58.743 | 66.609 | 53.096 | 954.872 | 1.205.716 | 11.292.920 | | XB1 X | 101 | 177 | 94 | 1.275 | 1.719 | 19.917 | | XB1 S | 24 | 65 | 112 | 632 | 653 | 21.234 | |PS4 Pro| 8.399 | 14.933 | 7.423 | 127.150 | 182.160 | 1.522.120 | | PS4 | 7.840 | 18.123 | 11.316 | 225.325 | 332.243 | 7.578.598 | |n-2DSLL| 1.583 | 1.690 | 5.820 | 21.669 | 86.456 | 1.125.915 | | n-3DS | 128 | 94 | 1.004 | 1.411 | 21.317 | 5.887.326 |

Si on fait le cumul :