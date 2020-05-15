Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 7 au 13 mai 2020).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./02. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017] (était en promotion + demo)

02./01. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

03./00. – NBA 2K20 (Take-Two) [06.9.2019] (est en promotion à – 95%)

04./04. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (était en promotion à – 50%)

05./09. – Fitness Boxing (Imagineer) [20.12.2018] (était en promotion à – 20%)

06./03. – Final Fantasy VII (Square-Enix) [26.3.2019]

07./00. – Invisigun Reloaded (Sombr Studio) [05.9.2019] (est en promotion à – 95%)

08./08. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

09./14. – Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy (Level-5) [09.8.2018] (était en promotion à – 77%)

10./18. – Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (Level-5) [20.9.2019] (était en promotion à – 75%)

11./07. – Gnosia (Petit Depotto) [30.4.2020]

12./12. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

13./05. – Final Fantasy IX (Square-Enix) [14.2.2019]

14./06. – Undertale (8-4) [15.9.2018]

15./00. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

16./00. – Death Mark (Experience) [28.6.2018] (était en promotionVII)

17./00. – Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) [27.12.2019]

18./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017]

19./10. – Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (Square-Enix) [03.9.2019]

20./00. – Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) [29.5.2020]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) [23.11.2016]

02./04. – EYERESH for Nintendo 3DS Me no Stretch & Training (Remedia) [31.8.2016] (était en promotion à 100 Yens, au lieu de 800 Yens)

03./03. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]

04./06. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]

05./00. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]

06./02. – Monster Hunter XX (Capcom) [18.3.2017]

07./10. – Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns (Marvelous) [23.6.2016] (était en promotion à 1 980 Yens, au lieu de 5 478 Yens)

08./05. – Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017]

09./00. – Chou2 Talk (WaiS) [09.8.2017]

10./07. – Dragon Quest (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017]