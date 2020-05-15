Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 7 au 13 mai 2020).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./02. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017] (était en promotion + demo)
02./01. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]
03./00. – NBA 2K20 (Take-Two) [06.9.2019] (est en promotion à – 95%)
04./04. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (était en promotion à – 50%)
05./09. – Fitness Boxing (Imagineer) [20.12.2018] (était en promotion à – 20%)
06./03. – Final Fantasy VII (Square-Enix) [26.3.2019]
07./00. – Invisigun Reloaded (Sombr Studio) [05.9.2019] (est en promotion à – 95%)
08./08. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]
09./14. – Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy (Level-5) [09.8.2018] (était en promotion à – 77%)
10./18. – Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (Level-5) [20.9.2019] (était en promotion à – 75%)
11./07. – Gnosia (Petit Depotto) [30.4.2020]
12./12. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]
13./05. – Final Fantasy IX (Square-Enix) [14.2.2019]
14./06. – Undertale (8-4) [15.9.2018]
15./00. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]
16./00. – Death Mark (Experience) [28.6.2018] (était en promotionVII)
17./00. – Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) [27.12.2019]
18./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017]
19./10. – Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (Square-Enix) [03.9.2019]
20./00. – Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) [29.5.2020]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) [23.11.2016]
02./04. – EYERESH for Nintendo 3DS Me no Stretch & Training (Remedia) [31.8.2016] (était en promotion à  100 Yens, au lieu de 800 Yens)
03./03. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]
04./06. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]
05./00. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]
06./02. – Monster Hunter XX (Capcom) [18.3.2017]
07./10. – Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns (Marvelous) [23.6.2016] (était en promotion à 1 980 Yens, au lieu de 5 478 Yens)
08./05. – Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017]
09./00. – Chou2 Talk (WaiS) [09.8.2017]
10./07. – Dragon Quest (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017]

