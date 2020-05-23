Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Moto Rush GT
- Thief Simulator
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Just Dance 2020
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
- Super Mario Party
- Pokemon Sword
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Splatoon 2
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Sonic Mania
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Cuphead
- Flowlines VS
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Human: Fall Flat
- Stardew Valley
- Streets of Rage 4
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Defunct
- Seeders Puzzle Reboot
- Monopoly
- Untitled Goose Game
- What the Golf?
Download-Only Games
- Moto Rush T
- Thief Simulator
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
- Cuphead
- Flowlines VS
- Human: Fall Flat
- Stardew Valley
- Streets of Rage 4
- Defunct
- Seeders Puzzle Reboot
- Untitled Goose Game
- What the Golf?
- Uno
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Old Man’s Journey
- Pocket Mini Golf
- The Escapists: Complete Edition
- Blazing Beaks
- Totes the Goat
- Hollow Knight
- Quest for the Golden Duck
- Sushi Time!
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Mana Spark
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Final Fantasy VII
- Adrenaline Rush
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition