Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Minecraft
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4. Moto Rush GT
  5. Thief Simulator
  6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  7. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  8. Just Dance 2020
  9. Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
  10. Super Mario Party
  11. Pokemon Sword
  12. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  13. Splatoon 2
  14. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  15. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  16. Sonic Mania
  17. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  18. Cuphead
  19. Flowlines VS
  20. Super Mario Odyssey
  21. Human: Fall Flat
  22. Stardew Valley
  23. Streets of Rage 4
  24. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  25. Paper Mario: The Origami King
  26. Defunct
  27. Seeders Puzzle Reboot
  28. Monopoly
  29. Untitled Goose Game
  30. What the Golf?

Download-Only Games

  1. Moto Rush T
  2. Thief Simulator
  3. Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
  4. Cuphead
  5. Flowlines VS
  6. Human: Fall Flat
  7. Stardew Valley
  8. Streets of Rage 4
  9. Defunct
  10. Seeders Puzzle Reboot
  11. Untitled Goose Game
  12. What the Golf?
  13. Uno
  14. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
  15. Old Man’s Journey
  16. Pocket Mini Golf
  17. The Escapists: Complete Edition
  18. Blazing Beaks
  19. Totes the Goat
  20. Hollow Knight
  21. Quest for the Golden Duck
  22. Sushi Time!
  23. Super Mega Baseball 3
  24. Mana Spark
  25. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition
  26. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  27. Mother Russia Bleeds
  28. Final Fantasy VII
  29. Adrenaline Rush
  30. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition
