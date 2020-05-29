7 nouveaux jeux annoncés sur Nintendo Switch

On commence avec deux annonces de Entergram sur Nintendo Switch:

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope et the Gathering of Adventurers! Plus (Kono Subarashii SekaI ni Shukufuku wo！～Kibou no Meikyuu to Tsudoishi Boukenshatachi～Plus) arrivent au Japon cette année.

Voici une série d’images de They Came From the Sky qui arrive sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch le 5 juin prochain et en précommande à un prix de 2.99€.

Onion Games annonce Mon Amour sur Nintendo Switch.

Outbuddies DX arrive cette année sur Nintendo Switch.

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin annoncé sur Nintendo Switch pour février 2021.

Shadowverse Champions Battle sortira sur Nintendo Switch le 5 novembre au prix de 6 578 ¥.

Spike Chunsoft annonce la sortie du jeu d’aventure Re:Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu Itsuwari no Ousen Kouho (Re:Zero The Prophecy of the Throne).

Pour finir la news, je vous propose le top des ventes de la semaine dernière aux USA sur l’eShop de la 3DS.

Software

1. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo

2. Pokemon Crystal

3. Tomodachi Life

4. Pokemon Yellow

5. Super Mario Bros. 3

6. 3D Sonic the Hedgehog 2

7. Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

8. Pokemon Red

9. Pokemon Gold

10. Pokemon Silver

11. Super Mario 3D Land

12. Pokemon Omega Ruby

13. Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D

14. Pokemon Alpha Sapphire

15. Super Mario World

16. Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

17. Super Mario Maker for 3DS

18. Pokemon Blue

19. Pokemon Ultra Sun

20. Sonic Generations

Videos

1. Kirby: Planet Robobot Overview Trailer

2. Tomodachi Life Wish List Video

3. Super Mario Maker for 3DS – Overview Trailer

4. Nintendo Direct 9/13/18

5. Mario Kart 7 Video

6. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo

7. Super Mario 3D Land Video

8. 3D Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Trailer

9. New Super Mario Bros. 2: Coin Rush

10. IronFall Trailer

11. Introducing Tomodachi Life

12. Pokemon Rumble World Trailer

13. Pokemon Bank Trailer

14. Sonic Boom: Fire & Ice Trailer

15. Nintendo Minute – Tomodachi Life

16. Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Video

17. Tomodachi Life Direct 4/10/14

18. Kirby: Planet Robobot Accolades Trailer

19. Team Kirby Clash Deluxe – Ready for Launch

20. Sonic Generations Video