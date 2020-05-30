Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2. Minecraft Dungeons
3. Minecraft
4. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
5. Thief Simulator
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Just Dance 2020
8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
10. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
11. Monopoly
12. Sonic Mania
13. What the Golf?
14. Dragon Ball FighterZ
15. Super Mario Party
16. Moto Rush GT
17. Project Diva Megamix Mega Pack
18. EQQO
19. Classic Games Collection: Vol. 1
20. Pokemon Sword
21. Dragon Ball FighterZ
22. Soul Searching
23. Uno
24. Night Trap
25. Super Mario Odyssey
26. Mother Russia Bleeds
27. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
28. Cuphead
29. Luigi’s Mansion 3
30. Lydia
Download-Only Games
1. Minecraft Dungeons
2. Thief Simulator
3. What the Golf?
4. Moto Rush GT
5. Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
6. EQQO
7. Classic Games Collection: Vol. 1
8. Soul Searching
9. Uno
10. Mother Russia Bleeds
11. Cuphead
12. Lydia
13. Flowlines Vs.
14. Elemental Knights Online
15. Stardew Valley
16. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
17. The Escapists: Complete Edition
18. Bug Fables
19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
20. Namco Museum
21. Untitled Goose Game
22. Old Man’s Journey
23. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
24. Streets of Rage 4
25. Wheel of Fortune
26. Shantae and the Seven Sirens
27. Blazing Beaks
28. Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition
29. Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus
30. Hollow Knight