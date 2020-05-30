Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2. Minecraft Dungeons

3. Minecraft

4. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

5. Thief Simulator

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Just Dance 2020

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

10. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

11. Monopoly

12. Sonic Mania

13. What the Golf?

14. Dragon Ball FighterZ

15. Super Mario Party

16. Moto Rush GT

17. Project Diva Megamix Mega Pack

18. EQQO

19. Classic Games Collection: Vol. 1

20. Pokemon Sword

21. Dragon Ball FighterZ

22. Soul Searching

23. Uno

24. Night Trap

25. Super Mario Odyssey

26. Mother Russia Bleeds

27. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

28. Cuphead

29. Luigi’s Mansion 3

30. Lydia

Download-Only Games

1. Minecraft Dungeons

2. Thief Simulator

3. What the Golf?

4. Moto Rush GT

5. Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix

6. EQQO

7. Classic Games Collection: Vol. 1

8. Soul Searching

9. Uno

10. Mother Russia Bleeds

11. Cuphead

12. Lydia

13. Flowlines Vs.

14. Elemental Knights Online

15. Stardew Valley

16. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

17. The Escapists: Complete Edition

18. Bug Fables

19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

20. Namco Museum

21. Untitled Goose Game

22. Old Man’s Journey

23. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted

24. Streets of Rage 4

25. Wheel of Fortune

26. Shantae and the Seven Sirens

27. Blazing Beaks

28. Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition

29. Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus

30. Hollow Knight