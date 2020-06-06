Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2. Minecraft Dungeons

3. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

4. Minecraft

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. EQQO

7. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

8. Revenge of the Bird King

9. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

10. Soul Searching

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Lydia

13. Elemental Knights Online

14. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

15. Just Dance 2020

16. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1

17. BioShock Remastered

18. Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa

19. Thief Simulator

20. Super Mario Party

21. Bug Fables

22. Monopoly

23. Cuphead

24. Pokemon Sword

25. What the Golf?

26. Super Mario Odyssey

27. Luigi’s Mansion 3

28. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

29. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

30. Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Download-Only Games

1. Minecraft Dungeons

2. EQQO

3. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

4. Revenge of the Bird King

5. Soul Searching

6. Lydia

7. Elemental Knights Online

8. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1

9. Thief Simulator

10. Bug Fables

11. Cuphead

12. What the Golf?

13. Shantae and the Seven Sirens

14. Stardew Valley

15. Uno

16. Mother Russia Bleeds

17. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted

18. Horizon Chase Turbo

19. Hungry Shark World

20. Wreckin’ Ball Adventure

21. Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix

22. Super Battle Cards

23. Untitled Goose Game

24. Astro Bears

25. Hollow Knight

26. Lines XL

27. Quest for the Golden Duck

28. Streets of Rage 4

29. Namco Museum

30. The Way Remastered