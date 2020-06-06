Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2. Minecraft Dungeons
3. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
4. Minecraft
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. EQQO
7. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
8. Revenge of the Bird King
9. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
10. Soul Searching
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Lydia
13. Elemental Knights Online
14. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
15. Just Dance 2020
16. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1
17. BioShock Remastered
18. Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa
19. Thief Simulator
20. Super Mario Party
21. Bug Fables
22. Monopoly
23. Cuphead
24. Pokemon Sword
25. What the Golf?
26. Super Mario Odyssey
27. Luigi’s Mansion 3
28. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
29. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
30. Shantae and the Seven Sirens
Download-Only Games
1. Minecraft Dungeons
2. EQQO
3. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
4. Revenge of the Bird King
5. Soul Searching
6. Lydia
7. Elemental Knights Online
8. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1
9. Thief Simulator
10. Bug Fables
11. Cuphead
12. What the Golf?
13. Shantae and the Seven Sirens
14. Stardew Valley
15. Uno
16. Mother Russia Bleeds
17. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
18. Horizon Chase Turbo
19. Hungry Shark World
20. Wreckin’ Ball Adventure
21. Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
22. Super Battle Cards
23. Untitled Goose Game
24. Astro Bears
25. Hollow Knight
26. Lines XL
27. Quest for the Golden Duck
28. Streets of Rage 4
29. Namco Museum
30. The Way Remastered