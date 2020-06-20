Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

3. Minecraft Dungeons

4. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

5. Super Mario Party

6. Minecraft

7. Cuphead

8. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

9. Just Dance 2020

10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

11. Overcooked 2

12. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

13. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

14. Firewatch

15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

16. Kotodama: 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa

17. Monopoly

18. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

19. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

20. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

21. Pokemon Sword

22. Ni no Kuni

23. Quest for the Golden Duck

24. Dragon Quest XI S

25. Unravel Two

26. Diablo III: Eternal Collection

27. Okami HD

28. Katamari Damacy Reroll

29. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

30. Mario Tennis Aces

Download-Only Games

1. Minecraft Dungeons

2. Cuphead

3. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

4. Firewatch

5. Quest for the Golden Duck

6. Okami HD

7. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

8. Goat Simulator: The GOATY

9. Uno

10. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

11. The Walking Dead

12. Stardew Valley

13. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

14. Runner3

15. Street Basketball

16. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour

17. Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

18. Spider Solitaire

19. Summer in Mara

20. The Walking Dead: Season Two

21. Terraria

22. Billiard

23. Screencheat: Unplugged

24. Snipperclips

25. The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

26. Hollow Knight

27. EQQO

28. Big Journey

29. Resident Evil

30. Resident Evil 6