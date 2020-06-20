Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
3. Minecraft Dungeons
4. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
5. Super Mario Party
6. Minecraft
7. Cuphead
8. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
9. Just Dance 2020
10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
11. Overcooked 2
12. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
13. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
14. Firewatch
15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
16. Kotodama: 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa
17. Monopoly
18. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
19. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
20. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
21. Pokemon Sword
22. Ni no Kuni
23. Quest for the Golden Duck
24. Dragon Quest XI S
25. Unravel Two
26. Diablo III: Eternal Collection
27. Okami HD
28. Katamari Damacy Reroll
29. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
30. Mario Tennis Aces

Download-Only Games

1. Minecraft Dungeons
2. Cuphead
3. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
4. Firewatch
5. Quest for the Golden Duck
6. Okami HD
7. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
8. Goat Simulator: The GOATY
9. Uno
10. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
11. The Walking Dead
12. Stardew Valley
13. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
14. Runner3
15. Street Basketball
16. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
17. Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
18. Spider Solitaire
19. Summer in Mara
20. The Walking Dead: Season Two
21. Terraria
22. Billiard
23. Screencheat: Unplugged
24. Snipperclips
25. The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
26. Hollow Knight
27. EQQO
28. Big Journey
29. Resident Evil
30. Resident Evil 6

Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! J'aime la Pizza, Jinx, Frozen et le LOSC. AFK je suis volleyeur et ADC/Jgl.

1 Comment

  1. Man Uto

    la compil de 51 jeux fait une bonne sortie.
    Comme prévu, xenoblade sortira du classement la semaine prochaine

    Répondre

