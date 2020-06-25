Cinq nouveaux jeux annoncés sur Nintendo Switch

On commence avec un jeu annoncé pour 2022! War of Genesis: Remnants of Gray sortira sur Nintendo Switch.
disponible depuis 1 an sur Pc, QuietMansion2 sortira sur Nintendo Switch le 9 juillet pour ¥980.
Le très orienté #boobs TroubleDays sortira lui aussi le 9 juillet pour ¥800.
“the StoryTale” sortira le 30 juin sur Nintendo Switch.
Of Bird and Cage sortira sur Nintendo Switch à la fin de l’année.
Et on termine avec la soirée avec le top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop US de la 3DS:
Software
- Pokemon Crystal
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo
- Tomodachi Life
- Pokemon Yellow
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
- Pokemon Gold
- Pokemon Red
- Shin Megami Tensei IV
- Pokemon Silver
- Super Mario 3D Land
- Urban Trial Freestyle 2
- Pokemon Omega Ruby
- Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D
- Super Mario World
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
- Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth
- Pokemon Ultra Sun
- Pokemon Blue
- Super Mario Maker for 3DS
Videos
- Kirby: Planet Robobot Overview Trailer
- Tomodachi Life Wish List Video
- Super Mario Maker for 3DS – Overview Trailer
- Nintendo Direct 9/13/18
- Mario Kart 7 Video
- Pokemon Bank Trailer
- Super Mario 3D Land Video
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo
- Tomodachi Life Direct 4/10/14
- IronFall Trailer
- Introducing Tomodachi Life
- Nintendo Minute – Tomodachi Life
- Pokemon Rumble World Trailer
- New Super Mario Bros. 2: Coin Rush
- Team Kirby Clash Deluxe – Ready for Launch
- Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Video
- Nintendo Badge Arcade Trailer
- Kirby: Planet Robobot Accolades Trailer
- Slime Slayer Trailer with Song Lyrics
- Super Mario World Trailer