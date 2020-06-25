Cinq nouveaux jeux annoncés sur Nintendo Switch

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires 3DS, Nintendo Switch, Videos

On commence avec un jeu annoncé pour 2022! War of Genesis: Remnants of Gray sortira sur Nintendo Switch.

disponible depuis 1 an sur Pc, QuietMansion2 sortira sur Nintendo Switch le 9 juillet pour ¥980.

Le très orienté #boobs TroubleDays sortira lui aussi le 9 juillet pour ¥800.

https://i1.wp.com/noisypixel.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/TroubleDays.jpg?w=760&ssl=1
“the StoryTale” sortira le 30 juin sur Nintendo Switch.

https://i0.wp.com/skidrowgamereloaded.co/uploads/games/images/6f/1547155525_the-storytale.jpg?w=760&ssl=1

Of Bird and Cage sortira sur Nintendo Switch à la fin de l’année.

Et on termine avec la soirée avec le top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop US de la 3DS:

Software

  1. Pokemon Crystal
  2. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo
  3. Tomodachi Life
  4. Pokemon Yellow
  5. Super Mario Bros. 3
  6. Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
  7. Pokemon Gold
  8. Pokemon Red
  9. Shin Megami Tensei IV
  10. Pokemon Silver
  11. Super Mario 3D Land
  12. Urban Trial Freestyle 2
  13. Pokemon Omega Ruby
  14. Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D
  15. Super Mario World
  16. Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
  17. Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth
  18. Pokemon Ultra Sun
  19. Pokemon Blue
  20. Super Mario Maker for 3DS

Videos

  1. Kirby: Planet Robobot Overview Trailer
  2. Tomodachi Life Wish List Video
  3. Super Mario Maker for 3DS – Overview Trailer
  4. Nintendo Direct 9/13/18
  5. Mario Kart 7 Video
  6. Pokemon Bank Trailer
  7. Super Mario 3D Land Video
  8. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo
  9. Tomodachi Life Direct 4/10/14
  10. IronFall Trailer
  11. Introducing Tomodachi Life
  12. Nintendo Minute – Tomodachi Life
  13. Pokemon Rumble World Trailer
  14. New Super Mario Bros. 2: Coin Rush
  15. Team Kirby Clash Deluxe – Ready for Launch
  16. Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Video
  17. Nintendo Badge Arcade Trailer
  18. Kirby: Planet Robobot Accolades Trailer
  19. Slime Slayer Trailer with Song Lyrics
  20. Super Mario World Trailer
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! J'aime la Pizza, Jinx, Frozen et le LOSC. AFK je suis volleyeur et ADC/Jgl.

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire