Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 25 juin au 1er juillet 2020).

Comme chaque semaine, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics prend sa revanche sur Animal Crossing: New Horizons. L’un domine les charts physiques, l’autre le classement eShop. On notera la belle sortie de Death Come True qui termine troisième. Les autres sorties ont des fortunes diverses, Mr. Driller: DrillLand et Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia sont proches du podium, alors que Trouble Days a failli ne pas y être. Lancement des précommandes pour eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020, qui est déjà dans le top 20 alors qu’il ne sort que la semaine prochaine.

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./01. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]

02./02. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

03./11. – Death Come True (Izanagi Games) [25.6.2020]

04./05. – Conduct Together! (Northplay) [13.6.2019]

05./New. – Mr. Driller: DrillLand (Bandai-Namco) [25.6.2020]

06./New. – Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (Happinet) [25.6.2020]

07./04. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]

08./07. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

09./09. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

10./06. – Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [26.5.2020]

11./08. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]

12./14. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

13./13. – Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise (YAK) [29.8.2019] (actuellement en promotion à – 93%)

14./20. – The First Tree (David Wehle) [29.11.2018] (était en promo à – 70%)

15./15. – Jannovi Mahjong Online (Winlight) [08.2.2018] (actuellement en promotion à – 89%)

16./00. – Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games) [25.9.2018] (actuellement en promotion à – 40%)

17./16. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017]

18./10. – Pokémon Sword (The Pokémon Company) [15.11.2019]

19./New. – Trouble Days (qureate) [09.7.2020] (actuellement en promotion à – 15%)

20./New. – eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami) [09.7.2020]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Bike Rider DX2: Galaxy (spicysoft) [18.12.2013] (actuellement en promotion à 100 Yen, au lieu de 500 Yen)

02./03. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]

03./02. – Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) [23.11.2016]

04./04. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]

05./05. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]

06./10. – EarthBound (Nintendo, Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console) [04.3.2016]

07./06. – Maison de Maou (mebius) [06.8.2014] (actuellement en promotion à 300 Yen, au lieu de 864 Yen)

08./00. – Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [27.2.2016]

09./00. – Pokémon Dream Radar (The Pokémon Company) [23.6.2012]

10./00. – DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time (Toydea) [23.12.2019]