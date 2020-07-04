Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
3. Conduct Together!
4. Minecraft
5. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
6. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
7. Minecraft Dungeons
8. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
10. Elliot Quest
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Pokemon Sword
13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
14. Defunct
15. Super Mario Party
16. Watermelon Party
17. Cuphead
18. Super Mario Odyssey
19. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
20. Pokemon Shield
21. The First Tree
22. Okami HD
23. Thief Simulator
24. Luigi’s Mansion 3
25. Sonic Mania
26. Stardew Valley
27. Burnout Paradise Remastered
28. Just Dance 2020
29. Sudoky
30. Urban Trial Playground
Download-Only Games
1. Conduct Together!
2. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
3. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
4. Minecraft Dungeons
5. Elliot Quest
6. Defunct
7. Watermelon Party
8. Cuphead
9. The First Tree
10. Okami HD
11. Thief Simulator
12. Stardew Valley
13. Sudoky
14. Urban Trial Playground
15. Ghoulboy
16. Hollow Knight
17. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
18. Summer in Mara
19. Him & Her
20. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
21. Untitled Goose Game
22. Fairy Fencer F
23. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
24. Funbox Party
25. Moto Rush GT
26. Pan-Pan
27. Ultimate Chicken Horse
28. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location
29. Just Glide
30. Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark