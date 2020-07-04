Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

3. Conduct Together!

4. Minecraft

5. Star Wars Episode I: Racer

6. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour

7. Minecraft Dungeons

8. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

10. Elliot Quest

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Pokemon Sword

13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

14. Defunct

15. Super Mario Party

16. Watermelon Party

17. Cuphead

18. Super Mario Odyssey

19. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

20. Pokemon Shield

21. The First Tree

22. Okami HD

23. Thief Simulator

24. Luigi’s Mansion 3

25. Sonic Mania

26. Stardew Valley

27. Burnout Paradise Remastered

28. Just Dance 2020

29. Sudoky

30. Urban Trial Playground

Download-Only Games

15. Ghoulboy

16. Hollow Knight

17. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

18. Summer in Mara

19. Him & Her

20. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

21. Untitled Goose Game

22. Fairy Fencer F

23. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

24. Funbox Party

25. Moto Rush GT

26. Pan-Pan

27. Ultimate Chicken Horse

28. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

29. Just Glide

30. Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark