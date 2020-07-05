Retour sur les tests Nintendo Switch du mois de juin sur Nintendo-Town

Nous sommes désormais en juillet, l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en juin sur Nintendo-Town. Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
Les tests du mois
- Borderlands : Legendary Collection – 8.8
- Burnout Paradise Remastered – 8.1
- 51 Worldwide Games – 7.4
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered – 7.1
- Summer in Mara – 6.6
- Retour sur Pokémon Épée et Bouclier : Pass d’extension 1
La pépite indépendante
Nos coups de cœur
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – 8.8
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix – 8.3
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun – 8.2
- Our World is Ended. – 8
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2 – 8
- BioShock Remastered – 8
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition – 8
- Colt Canyon – 8
- BioShock 2 Remastered – 7.7
Les déceptions
- The Outer Worlds – 6.5
- Little Town Hero Big Idea – 5.8
- 1971 Project Helios – 5.5
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- Fledgling Heroes – 7.9
- Liberated – 7.5
- MotoGP 20 – 7.5
- Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition – 7.4
- Railway Empire – 7.4
- Thy Sword – 7.1
- Dread Nautical – 7
- Death Come True – 7
- Ruiner – 7
- Blair Witch – 7
- Megabyte Punch – 6.8
- Night Call – 6.8
- The Almost Gone – 6.8
- Darius Cozmic Collection Console – 6.8
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – 6.6
- Sky Racket – 6.7
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky – 6.5
- Journey to the Savage Planet – 6.5
- Pong Quest – 6.2
- Star Horizon – 5.9
- Archaica : The Path of Light – 5.6
Sérieux ?
- Super Toy Cars 2 – 4