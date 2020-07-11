Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Minecraft
  3. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
  4. Defunct
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Minecraft Dungeons
  7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  8. Thief Simulator
  9. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
  10. Conduct Together!
  11. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
  12. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
  13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  14. Pokemon Sword
  15. Super Mario Party
  16. Watermelon Party
  17. Cuphead
  18. Sudoky
  19. Super Mario Odyssey
  20. Paper Mario: The Origami King
  21. Stardew Valley
  22. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  23. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  24. Pokemon Shield
  25. Okami HD
  26. Superliminal
  27. Infiniti
  28. Ultimate Chicken Horse
  29. Just Dance 2020
  30. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

Download-Only Games

  1. Defunct
  2. Minecraft Dungeons
  3. Thief Simulator
  4. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
  5. Conduct Together!
  6. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
  7. Watermelon Party
  8. Cuphead
  9. Sudoky
  10. Stardew Valley
  11. Okami HD
  12. Superliminal
  13. Infini
  14. Ultimate Chicken Horse
  15. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  16. Hungry Shark World
  17. Fairy Fencer F
  18. CrossCode
  19. Hollow Knight
  20. Pocket Mini Golf
  21. The First Tree
  22. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  23. Fobia
  24. Uno
  25. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
  26. Untitled Goose Game
  27. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1
  28. Ghoulboy
  29. Timberman VS
  30. Degrees of Separation
