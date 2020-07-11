Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
- Defunct
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Thief Simulator
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer
- Conduct Together!
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Pokemon Sword
- Super Mario Party
- Watermelon Party
- Cuphead
- Sudoky
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Stardew Valley
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Pokemon Shield
- Okami HD
- Superliminal
- Infiniti
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Just Dance 2020
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
Download-Only Games
- Defunct
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Thief Simulator
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer
- Conduct Together!
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Watermelon Party
- Cuphead
- Sudoky
- Stardew Valley
- Okami HD
- Superliminal
- Infini
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Hungry Shark World
- Fairy Fencer F
- CrossCode
- Hollow Knight
- Pocket Mini Golf
- The First Tree
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Fobia
- Uno
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
- Untitled Goose Game
- Classic Games Collection Vol. 1
- Ghoulboy
- Timberman VS
- Degrees of Separation