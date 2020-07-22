Bilan mi-2020: top 30 des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Nintendo a révélé le Top 30 des jeux les plus vendus sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch, au cours du premier semestre de l’année (1er janvier au 30 juin 2020) au Japon. Un top 30 pour les jeux aussi disponible en boutique et un qu’avec les jeux uniquement disponibles sur l’eShop.
Nintendo Switch – Nintendo eShop Top 30 – Retail
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]
- Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]
- Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]
- NBA 2K20 (Take-Two Japan) [06.9.2019]
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (The Pokémon Company) [06.3.2020]
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch for Nintendo Switch (Level-5) [20.9.2019]
- Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]
- Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy DX (Level-5) [09.8.2018]
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) [29.5.2020]
- Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018]
- Pokémon Sword (The Pokémon Company) [15.11.2019]
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017]
- Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) [27.12.2019]
- Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05.10.2018]
- Fitness Boxing (Imagineer) [20.12.2018]
- Undertale (8-4) [15.9.2018]
- Pokémon Shield (The Pokémon Company) [15.11.2019]
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Capcom) [25.8.2017]
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo) [26.7.2019]
- Trials of Mana (Square-Enix) [24.4.2020]
- The Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold (Level-5) [12.4.2018]
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019]
- Kotoba no Puzzle Mijipittan Encore (Bandai-Namco) [02.4.2020]
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega 39’s (SEGA) [13.2.2020]
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) [28.6.2019]
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) [31.10.2019]
- Yo-kai Watch 1 for Nintendo Switch (Level-5) [10.10.2019]
Nintendo Switch – Nintendo eShop Top 30 – Digital
- Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [26.5.2020]
- Final Fantasy VII (Square-Enix) [26.3.2019]
- Futari de! Nyanko Dai Senso (Ponos) [20.12.2020]
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R (Arc System Works) [16.5.2019]
- Of Sand and Mice -Revised- (Arc System Works) [21.12.2017]
- Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019]
- Final Fantasy IX (Square-Enix) [14.2.2019]
- Cuphead (StudioMDHR) [18.4.2019]
- Good Job! (Nintendo) [26.3.2020]
- Oumori Charisou DX (spicysoft) [08.2.2018]
- Resident Evil 6 (Capcom) [31.10.2019]
- Puzzle & Dragons Gold (GungHo Online Entertainment) [15.1.2020]
- Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games) [25.9.2018]
- Gnosia (Petit Depotto) [30.4.2020]
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (Square-Enix) [03.9.2019]
- Dragon Quest X All-in-One Package (Square-Enix) [14.5.2020]
- Goonya Fighter (Mutan) [27.6.2019]
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin) [07.8.2018]
- Conduct Together (Northplay) [13.6.2019]
- Overcooked! Special Edition (Team17) [12.10.2017]
- Resident Evil 5 (Capcom) [31.10.2019]
- Cities: Skyline Nintendo Switch Edition (Paradox Interactive) [14.9.2018]
- 10 Second Run Returns (Blueprint) [21.12.2017]
- Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher) [02.8.2018]
- Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [11.1.2018]
- Kuukiyomi: Consider It! (G-Mode) [30.8.2018]
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two (Other Tales Interactive) [05.12.2019]
- Kuukiyomi: Consider It More! – New Era (G-Mode) [26.9.2019]
- Invisigun Reloaded (Sombr Studio) [05.9.2019]
- Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019]