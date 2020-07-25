Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Paper Mario: The Origami King

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

3. Minecraft

4. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. Minecraft Dungeons

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

8. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

9. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

10. Overcooked 2

11. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

12. Uno

13. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

14. Outlast Bundle of Terror

15. Deer God

16. Pokemon Sword

17. Super Mario Party

18. Thief Simulator

19. Cuphead

20. FIFA 20

21. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection

22. Stardew Valley

23. Elemental Knights R

24. Super Mario Odyssey

25. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

26. Diablo III: Eternal Collection

27. 60 Seconds!

28. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

29. Outlast II

30. The Escapists 2

Download-Only Games

1. Minecraft Dungeons

2. Uno

3. Outlast Bundle of Terror

4. Deer God

5. Thief Simulator

6. Cuphead

7. Stardew Valley

8. Elemental Knights R

9. 60 Seconds!

10. Outlast II

11. The Escapists 2

12. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

13. Pizza Bar Tycoon

14. Superliminal

15. Carrion

16. CrossCode

17. Hollow Knight

18. Crypt of the NecroDancer

19. Celeste

20. Neon Abyss

21. The Escapists: Complete Edition

22. Pocket Mini Golf

23. Waifu Uncovered

24. Death Squared

25. Okami HD

26. Blazing Beaks

27. Star Wars Episode I: Racer

28. Crysis Remastered

29. Goblin Sword

30. Untitled Goose Game