Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Paper Mario: The Origami King
2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
3. Minecraft
4. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. Minecraft Dungeons
7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
8. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
9. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
10. Overcooked 2
11. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
12. Uno
13. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
14. Outlast Bundle of Terror
15. Deer God
16. Pokemon Sword
17. Super Mario Party
18. Thief Simulator
19. Cuphead
20. FIFA 20
21. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
22. Stardew Valley
23. Elemental Knights R
24. Super Mario Odyssey
25. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
26. Diablo III: Eternal Collection
27. 60 Seconds!
28. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
29. Outlast II
30. The Escapists 2
Download-Only Games
1. Minecraft Dungeons
2. Uno
3. Outlast Bundle of Terror
4. Deer God
5. Thief Simulator
6. Cuphead
7. Stardew Valley
8. Elemental Knights R
9. 60 Seconds!
10. Outlast II
11. The Escapists 2
12. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
13. Pizza Bar Tycoon
14. Superliminal
15. Carrion
16. CrossCode
17. Hollow Knight
18. Crypt of the NecroDancer
19. Celeste
20. Neon Abyss
21. The Escapists: Complete Edition
22. Pocket Mini Golf
23. Waifu Uncovered
24. Death Squared
25. Okami HD
26. Blazing Beaks
27. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
28. Crysis Remastered
29. Goblin Sword
30. Untitled Goose Game