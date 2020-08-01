Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft
- Celeste
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Deer God
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Overcooked 2
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Carrion
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Elemental Knights S
- Pokemon Sword
- Super Mario Party
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Cuphead
- Final Fantasy VII
- Stardew Valley
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Crysis Remastered
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Okami HD
- The Escapists 2
Download-Only Games
- Celeste
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Deer God
- Carrion
- Elemental Knights R
- Cuphead
- Final Fantasy VII
- Stardew Valley
- Crysis Remastered
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Okami HD
- The Escapists 2
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Final Fantasy IX
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Don’t Starve
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror
- Hollow Knight
- The Escapists: Complete Edition
- ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Death Squared
- Super Bit Blaster XL
- Goblin Sword
- Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition
- Waifu Uncovered
- Untitled Goose Game
- 60 Seconds!
- Blasphemous