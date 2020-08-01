Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Paper Mario: The Origami King
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  3. Minecraft
  4. Celeste
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
  7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  8. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
  9. Minecraft Dungeons
  10. Deer God
  11. Diablo III: Eternal Collection
  12. Overcooked 2
  13. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  14. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  15. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  16. Carrion
  17. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
  18. Elemental Knights S
  19. Pokemon Sword
  20. Super Mario Party
  21. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  22. Cuphead
  23. Final Fantasy VII
  24. Stardew Valley
  25. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
  26. Super Mario Odyssey
  27. Crysis Remastered
  28. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  29. Okami HD
  30. The Escapists 2

Download-Only Games

  1. Celeste
  2. Minecraft Dungeons
  3. Deer God
  4. Carrion
  5. Elemental Knights R
  6. Cuphead
  7. Final Fantasy VII
  8. Stardew Valley
  9. Crysis Remastered
  10. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  11. Okami HD
  12. The Escapists 2
  13. Crypt of the NecroDancer
  14. Final Fantasy IX
  15. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  16. Don’t Starve
  17. Outlast: Bundle of Terror
  18. Hollow Knight
  19. The Escapists: Complete Edition
  20. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X
  21. Resident Evil Revelations 2
  22. Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
  23. Death Squared
  24. Super Bit Blaster XL
  25. Goblin Sword
  26. Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition
  27. Waifu Uncovered
  28. Untitled Goose Game
  29. 60 Seconds!
  30. Blasphemous
