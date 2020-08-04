Top 15 des ventes eShop en Europe sur Nintendo Switch en juillet

Comme chaque mois, Nintendo présente le nouveau classement des téléchargements sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe via les notifications de la console.
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
- Stardew Valley
- Cuphead
- Crysis Remastered
- Pokemon Sword
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
- Super Mario Party
- Carrion
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild