Top 15 des ventes eShop en Europe sur Nintendo Switch en juillet

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Comme chaque mois, Nintendo présente le nouveau classement des téléchargements sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe via les notifications de la console.

  1. Paper Mario: The Origami King
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  3. Minecraft
  4. Minecraft Dungeons
  5. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  7. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
  8. Stardew Valley
  9. Cuphead
  10. Crysis Remastered
  11. Pokemon Sword
  12. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
  13. Super Mario Party
  14. Carrion
  15. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
